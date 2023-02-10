Xavi demands Barcelona wingers to do 2 things during games: Reports

Xavi Hernandez has asked Barcelona wingers to follow two of his instructions firmly. For one, wingers should stick to the touchline if the attack is on their side. They should also make a diagonal run to meet crosses coming from the opposite flank.

Another instruction is that wide players should take on defenders in a one vs. one situation (according to SPORT).

The Catalan club have a few talented wingers in their ranks, with Ousmane Dembele being the best of the bunch at this point in time. Apart from Dembele, the likes of Raphina and Ansu Fati are also in the team. In Dembele's absence, Xavi is having to rely on Raphinha.

While the Brazilian winger has shown signs of improved performance levels in recent weeks, he hasn't been able to dribble past players with ease.

Whether he can follow Xavi's recent instructions for good remains to be seen. Barcelona are currently atop the La Liga table with 53 points on the board from 21 games. They currently hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

The Blaugranas will return to action Villarreal in a La Liga away clash. They will host Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League after their match against the Yellow Submarine.

Robert Lewandowski reacted to winning first trophy as a Barcelona player

Robert Lewandowski won his first trophy as a Barcelona player when the Blaugranas defeated Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final. The triumph was also Barca's first under Xavi's tutelage.

The Polish striker has now reacted to the win as he recently said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“After this first trophy, I have to say that I felt something like ‘Ok, I’m here, I’m at Barça and I’m a player who already won something with this club’. Now we can think about the future and winning more titles."

He further added:

“But after winning the Super Cup I felt like I was at home, a real feeling that, not that you have to prove anything, but with this team, we can look forward and see what we can achieve.”

Barca will face Villarreal on February 12 in La Liga as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

