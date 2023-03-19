Xavi demands signing of Serie A star at Barcelona - Reports 

Xavi Hernandez, currently in his second year as the head coach of FC Barcelona, is already planning for his third season at the helm. The coach believes that a striker is the most important aspect for the sports management to focus on, and he has already hinted at a potential signing.

According to reports from Fichajes.net, Xavi has expressed his admiration for Federico Chiesa, a Serie A star. He wants the club's sports management to intensify their negotiations with Juventus for the Italian international.

Chiesa is represented by Fali Ramadani, who is also the agent for players such as Marcos Alonso and Miralem Pjanic. The agent's involvement could be a deciding factor in Chiesa's potential move to Barcelona. The Catalan giants are reportedly counting on Ramadani's influence to help secure Chiesa's signature.

Although up to three Juventus players have reportedly expressed interest in a move to the Spotify Camp Nou, Chiesa is the most likely candidate due to his agent's relationship with the Catalan club. Juventus are going through a rough patch and are far from winning the league title. They might even fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, which could lead to a significant exodus of players.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is looking to rebuild after a disappointing phase following the departure of their biggest superstar, Lionel Messi. Xavi's first entire season in charge has seen some improvements, but the team is still far from its best. The Catalan club is looking to sign some quality players in the upcoming transfer window to bolster the team's attack, and Chiesa could be a great addition.

Xavi has been vocal about his desire to play attacking and attractive football, a hallmark of Barca's style of play. Chiesa's style of play would fit perfectly into Xavi's system, and he could be the missing piece of the puzzle that the team needs. However, it remains to be seen if the negotiations will be successful and if Chiesa will move to Barcelona.

Paris-based journalist Sabri has claimed that Lionel Messi will return to FC Barcelona this summer.

The journalist, who has close connections in PSG circles, revealed that the contract extension negotiations have yielded no results, adding that Messi is willing to return to his former club in Spain.

The news has sent the Catalan club's fans into a frenzy, with many eagerly anticipating the possibility of Messi's return. After leaving the club in 2020, Messi's potential comeback would greatly boost the Blaugranas, who lead the La Liga race this season under Xavi Hernandez.

