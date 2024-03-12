"Xavi is such a disappointment", "Don’t feel good about this" - Barcelona fans react as star starts in unnatural position for UCL clash against Napoli

Barcelona fans on X expressed their displeasure with manager Xavi's decision to start Raphinha in an unnatural position for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Napoli.

Based on the released lineup, the Blaugrana are set to take up their customary 4-3-3 configuration. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will make his 100th appearance in a European club tournament with this match.

The defense has Joao Cancelo and Jules Kounde starting at full-back, while Pau Cubarsi makes his Champions League debut and Ronald Araujo returns to the line-up.

Due to injury, Barcelona are without important midfield players: Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. They have a slight change in the regular midfield configuration, with Andreas Christensen set to start as a defensive midfielder alongside Ilkay Gundogan and Fermin Lopez.

Robert Lewandowski will spearhead the attack flanked by Raphinha on his left and Lamine Yamal on his right. Yamal played well against Mallorca, scoring a wonder-goal from the right wing, and he will likely start there again.

Though it is not his natural position, Raphinha seems to have been placed on the left flank, which has caused controversy among Barcelona supporters. They have expressed their displeasure and concern, with some worried about Barca's ability to defeat Napoli because of Raphinha's positioning. One fan said:

"Xavi is such a disappointment. Raphinha on the left wing again."

Another fan added:

"Raphinha and Yamal. Don’t feel good about this."

Here is a selection of their posts:

Xavi discusses crucial Champions League clash with Napoli as Barcelona look to progress to the quarterfinals

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez has emphasized the significance of the upcoming Champions League matchup with Napoli.

The Catalan giants are hoping to go to the quarterfinals for the first time since losing to Bayern Munich 8-2 in 2020. Notably, they have not advanced past this point of the competition in four years. During the pre-game news conference, he pushed his side to put on a strong performance, saying (via Forbes):

"It's the most important game of the season so far. We are ready and excited. It's been four years since we've reached the quarter-finals. Competition is the key word. Our opponents are not going through their best moment, but they are still the reigning Serie A champions. We need the fans to experience another great night."

Xavi further revealed their plans ahead of the game, adding:

"It's time to turn the tables. It's time to be able to reach the quarter-finals. It's an opportunity, a game in front of our fans. We've got some absentees, but we have no excuses. We have to be brave. We are not afraid to fail, on the contrary, [but] we need to show that we have the level [to advance]."

The first leg in Naples finished 1-1 as neither side failed to find a winner. However, Barcelona will be hoping to secure a seat in the next round in front of their fans in the second leg.