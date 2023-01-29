Xavi explains what Pedri must do to ‘improve’ despite scoring match-winning goal for Barcelona against Girona

Pedri scored a 61st-minute winner as Barcelona won 1-0 at Girona in La Liga. The youngster came on as a substitute in the 26th minute after Ousmane Dembele had suffered an injury.

Considering Dembele's rich vein of form, the injury setback is a big blow for Xavi's side. The 2021 KOPA Trophee winner Pedri, though, shouldered the responsibility to guide his team home.

Despite his heroics, the Spaniard has areas to improve upon, especially in his delivery of the final pass, according to manager Xavi Hernandez. The manager said after the game (via Barca Universal):

“Pedri is a different. He looks between the lines and attacks the spaces. Add goals to that, and we are talking about one of the best midfielders in the world at 20 years old. Pedri has to improve his final pass, become more brave. But yes, Gavi and Frenkie need to improve that, too.”

The 20-year-old has scored six goals in 26 games this season. However, he's yet to register an assist. The statistics might be a bit surprising, considering the midfielder's quality. Hence, Xavi's advice of improving his final ball might suit the player well.

Xavi further lauded Barcelona players for their performance against Girona, saying:

“The thing that has changed the most this season is the confidence of the players. Last season, when I arrived, their confidence was on the floor. I always want to win 4-0, but it’s not always possible. Our rivals are very good. This is a competition.”

Barcelona now lead second-placed Real Madrid (41) by six points after 18 games, having played a game more.

Pedri makes 100th Barcelona appearance against Girona

The game against Girona was special for Pedri, as it was his 100th for Barcelona. The Spaniard has scored 15 goals and provided seven assists during his time at the club.

Since joining the Blaugrana in 2019, he has become one of the best midfielders in the world. He might be 20, but his maturity belies his tender years. The ceiling looks sky-high for Barcelona's No. 8.

