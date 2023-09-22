Xavi extends contract with Barcelona, set to stay with club until 2025

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has extended his stay with the La Liga giants till 2025, as announced by the club on their website.

Since assuming charge for the first time in November 2021 succeeding Ronald Koeman, the Barca legend has effected an impressive turnaround in the club's fortunes.

In his first full season in charge the next year, Xavi returned the Blaugrana atop the La Liga summit for the first time in four years. Six games into the new campaign, Barca are unbeaten, winning five times, including their UEFA Champions League opener at home to Royal Antwerp in midweek.

In nearly 100 games in charge across competitions - 96 to be exact - the former Al Saad boss has won 60 times and lost 19. In less than two years at the helm, Xavi has won two trophies while promoting a plethora of La Masia talents.

The Spaniard has debuted as many as 12 players from the club's famous academy, including Lamine Yamal, who has taken to senior football like a duck to water. The club have now rewarded the manager by extending his deal to 2025.

Xavi penned the new contract at the Camp Nou on Friday (September 22) in the company of president Joan Laporta and other top Barca officials.

How have Xavi's Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona manager Xavi

Barcelona have made a superb start to their 2023-24 season. Since opening their La Liga title defence with a goalless draw at Getafe, Barca have won their next five games across competitions.

Xavi's side saw off Cadiz 2-0 at home, won 4-3 at Villarreal and 2-1 at Osasuna, before beating Real Betis 5-0 at home. Another 5-0 victory followed, this time against Royal Antwerp in the Champions League, as Barca opened their European campaign with a flourish.

Next up for the Blaugrana is another home game - against Celta Vigo on Saturday (September 23) - before travelling to Mallorca three days later. With four wins in five games, Barca are only behind leaders and arch-rivals Real Madrid (15) in the standings.