Xavi feels Barcelona superstar has eased off to avoid injuries ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez feels Ousmane Dembele has eased off on the field to avoid injuries.

Dembele got off to a really good start in his season with the Catalan club. He was one of the most prominent threats upfront for Xavi's side at the start of the season.

In 19 games this season, Dembele has scored five goals and provided seven assists. However, his performances have dropped off recently. According to the aforementioned report, Xavi feels the player is doing so in a bid to preserve himself for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca



🥇League Leaders: FC Barcelona

🥇Top Scorer: Robert Lewandowski

🥇Most assists: Ousmane Dembélé

🥇Most clean sheets: Ter Stegen



Dembele has a nasty track record of getting injured. Muscular injuries have been a staple to his career. Hence, the player doesn't want to exert all of his force and get injured ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

Dembele is a crucial player for France. He is expected to take up an important role for Les Blues during the tournament.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said a player not giving their all causes injuries

Barcelona manager Xavi

Xavi was recently quizzed on whether he believes players are not giving it their all on the pitch as they don't want to get injured ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Barcelona coach, however, said that when a player doesn't give their 100 percent on the pitch, they tend to get injured (via MARCA):

"When you don't put your leg in fully is when you get injured. When you're not at 100 percent, that's when you get injured. It's a match, you have to work hard. It's demanding, it requires all the intensity in the world."

He also praised Ousmane Dembele for his recent form, saying:

"He is making a difference in many games and his numbers have improved since we have been here, We have given him confidence. He feels important, he is happy, he has grown. He lacks the consistency to do it in every game. But, he has all the talent needed."

The Catalan club currently sits at the top of the La Liga table with 34 points from 13 games. They face Osasuna next on November 9.

