Xavi happy that Lionel Messi is on the verge of breaking his Barcelona record

Barcelona legend Xavi says it’s an honor to have Lionel Messi break his record for most appearances in a Blaugrana shirt. The Spaniard spent 17 seasons at the Camp Nou and racked up a record 767 appearances for the Catalan side. However, when Lionel Messi pulls on the Barcelona shirt for the game against Huesca on Monday, he will equal Xavi’s feat.

The trio of Xavi, Lionel Messi, and Andres Iniesta helped Barcelona reach the pinnacle of success during their time together at the club. While Xavi left the club in 2015, the Argentinean has managed to become Barcelona’s record goalscorer as well as the club’s most decorated player. He now looks set to add another feature to his cap.

Speaking on the eve of Lionel Messi’s record-equalling game, the former Barcelona midfielder said he was delighted that the best player in the world was surpassing him.

“It had to be Leo. It is fair that the best player in history is the one who has defended the Barça shirt the most times. It is an honor that the best player in the world and for me in history is the one who surpasses me. It is an honor and a wonder that Leo is the one who surpasses my record of games played because I also have a friendship with him” said Xavi

Xavi revealed that it was a pleasure playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona and believes the Argentinean can continue playing for many more years.

“It has been a pleasure to see him play and have been able to share a dressing room and so many things with Leo. You could see that Leo would end up surpassing me. If he did not leave Barça it was clear that he would add many more games and he is still young to continue playing, he has a lot of football left, so he can play many more games” said Xavi

Xavi hopes Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona for many more seasons

Lionel Messi’s future has been the talk of the town in recent times, but Xavi remained hopeful that his former teammate would continue his association with Barcelona.

“I hope he can add many more games as a Barça player and leave a historic figure, I hope that he will be at Barça for many more seasons, that he will continue adding games, scoring goals, and helping the club to continue winning titles, it will be great news for everyone,” said Xavi

