Xavi highlights area where Barcelona are one of the worst teams in Europe after 1-1 Valencia draw

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez slammed his side's inability to finish off chances after their 1-1 draw against Valencia on Saturday, December 16.

The Blaugrana faced Valencia at the Mestalla in La Liga having lost their last two games across competitions. They lost 4-2 against Girona in the league before going down 3-2 against Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League. They hoped to bounce back on Saturday but failed to register a win.

The first half was quite fast-paced with both sides creating multiple chances but failing to score. Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili did well to deny the likes of Robert Lewandowski from opening the scoring.

Barcelona finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute as Joao Felix finished from point-blank range via a Raphinha cross after an excellent pass from Frenkie de Jong. Hugo Guillamon restored parity in the 70th minute from just outside the box after some poor defending from Barca. The visitors pushed for a winner but were denied by Mamardashvili and Co.

After the game, Xavi said that his side deserved to win and rued their missed chances, saying (via Barca Universal):

“We deserved to win, we did everything. What happened over the past weeks with regard to effectiveness was repeated. This match pretty much sumarises the season for us.

"We train finishing but it depends on the players’ confidence. We have to be one of the teams with the worst finishing in Europe. I am very frustrated today.”

Barcelona made 16 attempts on goal against Valencia, with eight being on target as compared to their opponents' four on target out of 11 attempts. Barca have now made 58 attempts in their last three games across competitions, with 22 being on target and scoring five goals.

Barcelona falling behind in La Liga race as disappointing results continue

The Blaugrana won the La Liga title last season after three years but are drifting away in their attempts to defend it. They have won 10, drawn five, and lost two of their 17 league games so far this season.

Barcelona are third in the standings, six points behind leaders Girona and four behind rivals Real Madrid, having played one more game. They are just a point above Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand as well.

Barca will next face bottom-placed Almeria at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium on Wednesday, December 20 before the winter break.

Meanwhile, Girona can extend their lead over Barcelona this weekend to nine points if they beat Alaves on Monday before facing Real Betis on Thursday. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will host Villarreal on Sunday before facing Alaves on Thursday.