Xavi highlights the 'main goal' for Ansu Fati after Barcelona star joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan

Barcelona manager Xavi recently spoke about Ansu Fati's goals during the youngster's loan spell at Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion. Fati has joined the Seagulls on a season-long loan.

Once touted as Lionel Messi's heir at the club, and the successor of the number 10 jersey, Fati never achieved the full potential of his career at Barcelona. He lacked regular game time and the Spain international has now moved away from the Camp Nou as he looks to continue his growth process.

Speaking about Fati's future at the club, and what the player should aim for in his loan stint, Xavi said (quotes as per Managing Barca Twitter):

“The main goal is for him to return to his best form. We know he will come back and succeed at Barça.”

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has a reputation for developing promising young players into world-beaters. In the form of Fati, he has one of the most highly-touted prospects of recent times in his hands.

Fati has so far made 112 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists. The winger, however, has often played second-fiddle under Xavi. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Fati can make a turnaround in his career and make a successful return to his boyhood club, Barca.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi reacts to signing Ansu Fati from Barcelona

Ansu Fati's talent is well-documented among fans. That said, he hasn't been able to realize his full potential and hasn't flourished as one would have expected him to in recent times.

Fati will play his football at Brighton next season and Roberto De Zerbi reacted to concluding a move for the youngster and bringing him on loan from Barcelona. The Brighton boss said (via News18):

“This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back to the level he deserves to be."

Fati will wear the number 31 jersey at Brighton. He previously wore this number during the initial stages of his senior Barca career. Fati inherited Lionel Messi's number 10 jersey after the Argentine's shock 2021 departure.