"Xavi insisted" - Joan Laporta names the player Barcelona had to sign for their manager 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that Xavi Hernandez 'liked Raphinha' and insisted that the club sign the Brazilian this summer. The Leeds United winger was the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal as well.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions and almost single-handedly helped Leeds United avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for the winger last month, but it was Chelsea who seemingly hijacked the Gunners' move for the Brazilian.

A move to Stamford Bridge seemed imminent before Barcelona swooped in to sign him for a deal worth £55 million. The club announced the arrival of the forward on Friday, July 15. Laporta has claimed that Xavi's insistence on signing the 25-year-old was the main reason behind the Catalan giants' decision to hijack Chelsea's move for the Brazilian.

As per Football.london, the Barcelona president said:

"Joga Bonito will return to Barca. We have always had a Brazilian in Barca's successful times. I'd like to thank Deco, who has worked really hard. Xavi insisted a lot on us that he liked Raphinha."

The decision has left a number of fans and pundits surprised as Ousmane Dembele has signed a two-year contract extension. The Brazilian was seen as Dembele's replacement as the Frenchman's contract was set to expire this summer.

The duo are set to play together at the Spotify Camp Nou next season. It will be interesting to see how Xavi fits both wingers into his starting line-up.

Barcelona will switch focus to Robert Lewandowski after signing Raphinha

Barcelona have strengthened their defense, midfield and wings with the signings of defender Andreas Christensen and midfielder Franck Kessie alongside Raphinha this summer. The La Liga giants will look to cap off an incredible summer transfer window by signing a world-class striker.

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has been one of the club's top transfer targets this summer. The Polish striker has just one year left on his contract with the Bavarians and has made clear his desire to leave the club as he seeks a new challenge.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Xavi's side have switched focus to Lewandowski after securing the signature of Raphinha. The Blaugranas have reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a €50 million transfer fee for the 33-year-old. The striker reportedly agreed personal terms with the Blaugrana in February and will sign a three-year contract with the club.

