Xavi makes interesting claim on Barcelona star who could be ‘a 2/10 or a 10/10’

Barcelona manager Xavi believes winger Ousmane Dembele is the kind of player who can deliver both a 2/10 performance and a 10/10 performance. However, he wants the Frenchman to put an end to the inconsistency.

Dembele is in the final 12 months of his contract at Barcelona after penning a two-year deal last summer. He is calm about his current situation and reports suggest he is close to agreeing on a new deal.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, June 8, Xavi confirmed that he is working with Dembele to improve his consistency. He said:

"Ousmane Dembélé can be a 2/10 or a 10/10. Our goal is to make him more of a 10/10. He knows football more than anyone, and his potential is enormous. When a full back defends him, they see a guy running around pointing a gun to their head."

PSG, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have been linked with moves for Dembele this summer, but the Frenchman does not want to leave. He plans on staying with the Catalan side and become a better footballer.

Xavi has high praise for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

Xavi has always been full of praise for Ousmane Dembele and is the main reason why the Frenchman stayed put at the club. The Catalan side's manager stated that the forward is a unique player and one of the best in one-on-one situations.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"He has a unique talent. He has to try, even if he loses balls, I oblige him to take on defenders one-on-one in attacking areas of the field. This player, he's different from the others, he's unique. He has to dribble, try things, cross..."

Soon after the forward came back from his injury, the Barcelona manager added:

“We have missed him. He is the best one-on-one player, there are few in the world like him. Ask the full-backs in La Liga who they prefer. He’s a player with tremendous speed, he’s a difference-maker. It’s logical that we’ve missed him.”

Barcelona are reportedly discussing a new deal with the Frenchman who scored five times and assisted seven goals in his 25 La Liga appearances this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes