Xavi names 3 Barcelona stars who played 'very well' in 4-2 loss to Athletic Club

Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on January 24 after extra time. Locked at 2-2 after full-time, San Mames scored twice in the next 30 minutes to end Barca's hopes of a domestic trophy this season.

Despite the defeat, Barca boss Xavi felt his team can be proud of their effort on the night. The former Blaugrana captain praised three youngsters, saying (via Barca Universal).

“Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi, and Lamine Yamal all played very well.”

Barca's 16-year-old winger Lamine Yamal played really well on the night and had an eventful outing. He scored a brilliant goal for the visitors but missed a golden chance in the dying embers of the game at normal time, thereby relinquishing the opportunity to score a possible winner.

Xavi said after the game:

“Lamine is sad because of the chance he missed, but he created that for himself, and he also scored a superb goal. We’re proud to compete at this level with so many young players.”

Xavi proud of his Barcelona team, urges them to focus on La Liga and Champions League

Barcelona are still active in La Liga and Champions League this season after their latest ouster from Copa del Rey. They had earlier lost the final of the Supercopa de Espana.

Speaking after the 4-2 defeat, Xavi said (Barca Universal):

“We can be proud. We tried very hard and we competed until the end. We have competed very well against a great team that is very strong at home. They’re very difficult and intense. I already said this since we got them in the draw.”

He added:

“We have to rebuild ourselves and try to compete for La Liga and the Champions League.”

Barca's next game is against Villareal on Saturday, January 27, in La Liga.