"Xavi Out", "Make Barça great again" - Barcelona fans want Xavi sacked after 1-1 draw with Espanyol

Barcelona fans are furious with Xavi after the side slipped to a 1-1 draw with Espanyol on Saturday (December 31).

Xavi's men took the lead early on in the seventh minute when former Chelsea teammates Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen linked up. Christensen's free header sailed to the back post in Alonso's path, and the Spaniard headed home his first goal for the Blaugrana.

Barca carved out plenty of big chances in the first half, and Alonso should have grabbed a brace in the 18th minute. A corner was overhit, but Jordi Alba managed to keep the ball alive, sending a cross toward Alonso. The Spanish defender made a poor connection and the ball was sent wide.

Robert Lewandowski, who played despite being handed a red card in Barca's previous game, went close in the 56th minute. The veteran striker attempted a header that went wide of the bottom right corner of Espanyol goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.

Barcelona rued their missed chances in the 71st minute when Alonso turned from hero to villain, clipping Joselu's heels in his own box. Joselu stepped up and took the penalty, and rolled it down the middle after Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen dived to his right. Matters got worse for the Blaugrana in the 78th minute when Alba was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The much-criticised Antonio Mateu Lahoz was the referee for the clash between the two sides. The Spanish official did himself no favours after his nightmare display in Argentina's FIFA World Cup quarterfinal win over the Netherlands. He also sent off Espanyol's Vinicius Souza in the 80th minute as the game spiralled out of his control.

Leandro Cabrera was also given his marching orders, but VAR intervened and overturned the original decision.

Fernandez made a brilliant double save in the 87th minute to deny Christensen with an acrobatic save. He then prevented Lewandowski from scoring by making himself big. The Pole spurned another golden opportunity in the dying embers as Barcelona settled on a 1-1 draw in a tense affair.

The draw takes Barcelona to 38 points, levelling Real Madrid atop La Liga, boasting a superior seven-goal goal difference. However, fans are enraged with Xavi's management and Lahoz's officiating.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter:

ARNOLD @NeyDiction Lewandowski out

Fati out

Alonslow out

Xavi out



The Duke of Mtwapashire👑 @brysonmu6 Why does Xavi rate Alonso as a CB? Why does Xavi rate Alonso as a CB?

🇦🇷 Albicelestes 🇦🇷 @TheMorrisonView Barcelona aren’t going anywhere with xavi. Barcelona aren’t going anywhere with xavi.

ejo @kn33jo Barcelona fans upset with the ref?



You scored 7 mins in and had 40 mins in the 1H to get your 2nd goal didn’t



Barcelona @Barcelo03297561 The only reason why barca drew today was because of Xavi’s bad decisions again. The only reason why barca drew today was because of Xavi’s bad decisions again.

A.Sami @ELSamiz Xavi is not a coach Xavi is not a coach

Morningstar @PhilipElom @GoalDiggerFCB We genuinely have terrible wingers. It's doubly painful when you realize that Xavi is very dependent on them for chance creation. @GoalDiggerFCB We genuinely have terrible wingers. It's doubly painful when you realize that Xavi is very dependent on them for chance creation.

Darl @DarlDessi Sack Xavi if you want a chance at anything this season @FCBarcelona Sack Xavi if you want a chance at anything this season @FCBarcelona

Kofi @amenyo__ Rafael Hernández 🐐🇦🇷 @RafaelH117 Ansu Fati possibly finished and that will be an what if of a lifetime… Ansu Fati possibly finished and that will be an what if of a lifetime… No. Xavi just needs to go man twitter.com/rafaelh117/sta… No. Xavi just needs to go man twitter.com/rafaelh117/sta…

Njamba Nene. @wakiune

Barcelona 1 - Espanyol

Still top of Laliga

Marcos Alonso

Andreas Christensen

Marcos Alonso conceded the penalty

Jordi Alba 🟥

Lewandowski 🏿

Raphinha 🏿

Pathetic Xavi ball 🏿

DontWantClout @dontNeedclout @talkfcb_ Poor performance from our team as well don’t understand how Xavi can have so much talent on the pitch and the bench but he still struggles @talkfcb_ Poor performance from our team as well don’t understand how Xavi can have so much talent on the pitch and the bench but he still struggles

PeterObiFC @stephen_gideon @sportingking365 Xavi Barcelona are not disciplined. They get unnecessary cards and Gavi mishaves without caution. Its becoming an habit. Jordi get saying shit twice to get a red in the space of 5mins. So bad. Very poor. @sportingking365 Xavi Barcelona are not disciplined. They get unnecessary cards and Gavi mishaves without caution. Its becoming an habit. Jordi get saying shit twice to get a red in the space of 5mins. So bad. Very poor.

Polo's Barça @JustPolo4 Dembele has 1 iq and Xavi likes it Dembele has 1 iq and Xavi likes it

Sam Leveridge @samleveridge In his first game back after Argentina vs The Netherlands, Matheu Lahoz will want to keep a low profile…



A penalty, 12 yellow cards and 3 red cards (1 overturned by VAR) in Barcelona vs Espanyol. In his first game back after Argentina vs The Netherlands, Matheu Lahoz will want to keep a low profile…A penalty, 12 yellow cards and 3 red cards (1 overturned by VAR) in Barcelona vs Espanyol. https://t.co/m2lpW7yrjK

kyle rivera @R1verakyle @BarcaUniversal he always makes the game about himself, at a point it’s like why does he even have a job anymore @BarcaUniversal he always makes the game about himself, at a point it’s like why does he even have a job anymore 😂

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal 83' Mateu Lahoz goes to the VAR stand. The match is complete chaos. 83' Mateu Lahoz goes to the VAR stand. The match is complete chaos.

Colin Millar @Millar_Colin Mateu Lahoz, the referee whose shambolic handling of Argentina's World Cup clash vs the Netherlands drew rightful widespread condemnation, is back today. Barcelona vs Espanyol. 12 yellow cards, 3 red cards. Game still not over. Sums up the miserable state of La Liga officiating. Mateu Lahoz, the referee whose shambolic handling of Argentina's World Cup clash vs the Netherlands drew rightful widespread condemnation, is back today. Barcelona vs Espanyol. 12 yellow cards, 3 red cards. Game still not over. Sums up the miserable state of La Liga officiating.

Espanyol enraged by Robert Lewandowski being allowed to play for Barcelona

Lewandowski was hit with a three-game ban after receiving a red card in 2-1 win over Osasuna in October.

However, the Polish striker was allowed to face Espanyol, as his ban has been temporarily suspended. Espanyol, though, were unhappy with the developments that allowed the prolific frontman to play in the game.

A statement from the club read:

“Espanyol find it unusual that, 24 hours before the game against Barcelona, and after seeing appeals turned down by three different bodies, Robert Lewandowski’s ban has been temporarily suspended."

The Pole was also set to miss Barca’s upcoming games against Atletico Madrid and Getafe. However, the club doesn’t know whether he will be available or not for those fixtures.

