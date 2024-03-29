Xavi provides fitness update on key Barcelona star after injury scare in training ahead of Las Palmas clash

Barcelona boss Xavi has allayed injury concerns about goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen ahead of the Las Palmas La Liga clash on Saturday (March 30).

The 31-year-old has 12 clean sheets in 25 games across competitions this season but has missed 19 games due to a back injury. There were scares about a potential injury suffered by the German in training on Friday.

However, Xavi has clarified (via Barca Blaugranes) that Ter Stegen only suffered a 'scare,' while also providing an update on three other players:

“Everyone is fine except Andreas (Christensen), who continues to have discomfort with his Achlles. The thing with Ter Stegen has been a scare. (Jules) Kounde and (Ronald) Araujo are (also) fine.”

Except for Christensen - who didn't play against Atletico Madrid a fortnight ago and during the international break for Denmark - Xavi has a fit contingent of players to choose from.

The Blaugrana are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions - winning seven - since a 5-3 La Liga home defeat to Villarreal in January. In their reverse fixture, Xavi's side beat Las Palmas 2-1 away in January.

What's next for Barcelona after Las Palmas game?

Barcelona FC

Barcelona are in a good run of form since losing to Real Madrid in the Supercopa Espana and exiting the Copa del Rey quarterfinals with a defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

Under outgoing boss Xavi, the Blaugrana are unbeaten in two months across competitions as they seek to make up ground on La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who are eight points clear at the top with nine games remaining.

After the Las Palmas game this weekend, the Blaugrana have a marquee game awaiting them: a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at PSG on April 10 before the return at home six days later.

Xavi's side beat Napoli 4-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals. They are seeking a first title in the competiiton since their latest triumph in 2015 as part of a treble.