Xavi provides injury update on 2 Barcelona stars ahead of Rayo Vallecano clash

Barcelona head coach Xavi has revealed that two crucial players, Ousmane Dembele and Andreas Christensen, will not be fit for the upcoming clash with Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday (April 26).

Speaking to the press (via Barca Center), Xavi provided an update on the injured pair, stating:

"Dembele will return on Saturday. He's fine, like Christensen. Both will be back on Saturday."

While this implies that the duo's return is imminent, their absence will be felt during the midweek match.

In addition to Dembele and Christensen, Sergi Roberto remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, leaving the Catalan giants further depleted. Midfield maestro Sergio Busquets is also set to serve a one-match suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards. The void left by Busquets may be filled by Franck Kessie, who could be recalled to the starting lineup to operate in the pivot role.

The midfield will be a battleground for playing time, as Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, and Pedri jostle for starting positions in the center of the park. Pedri, in particular, will have his work cut out for him, as he must also contend with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati for a place on the left flank.

Up front, Robert Lewandowski is expected to lead the line for Barcelona, despite a recent dip in form. The prolific striker has struggled to find the back of the net in recent outings, but Xavi will be hoping that his talisman can rediscover his goalscoring touch against Rayo Vallecano.

With key players missing, this match could prove to be a stern test for Barcelona as they seek to maintain their momentum in the domestic league.

La Liga frontrunners Barcelona eye win against Vallecano

La Liga table-toppers Barcelona are aiming to stretch their unbeaten top-flight run to eight games as they visit Estadio de Vallecano to take on Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night. They halted their three-game goalless streak across all competitions with a narrow 1-0 home win against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Ferran Torres found the net just before half-time, notching his first goal at Camp Nou since October, propelling the Catalan side to their 24th La Liga victory this season. This is their best performance in the top-flight after 30 games since the 2015-16 campaign.

Currently 11 points ahead of defending champions Real Madrid, Barcelona can secure the La Liga title if they emerge victorious in five of their remaining eight matches.

