Xavi provides injury updates on 2 Barcelona stars after 5-3 Arsenal defeat

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has provided an update on two players following the Blaugrana's defeat against Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on July 27.

In a rollercoaster of a game, Barca opened the scoring in the seventh minute via Robert Lewandowski at the SoFi Stadium in California. Bukayo Saka restored parity for the Gunners before Raphinha restored the Blaugrana's lead.

Kai Havertz then scored the equalizer before half-time and Leandro Trossard added a brace in the second half. Ferran Torres made it 4-3 in the 88th minute but Fabio Vieira sealed the victory for Arsenal just a minute later.

Barcelona played the friendly without midfielder Gavi and defender Clement Lenglet. After the game, Xavi provided an injury update on the duo, saying (via Barca Universal):

"Gavi didn't play due to some back pain, Lenglet also has discomfort."

Gavi has become an integral part of Barca at just 18 years of age. He made 49 appearances across competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Lenglet, meanwhile, spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. He helped Spurs keep eight clean sheets in 35 appearances across competitions.

The Frenchman has been linked with a permanent move to Tottenham and Olympique Marseille this summer (via Football Transfers).

Barcelona manager Xavi shares his thoughts on defeat against Arsenal

Barcelona faced Arsenal in their first pre-season friendly, excluding their win over Vissel Kobe back on June 6.

While the Blaugrana maintained 59% possession, the Gunners had plenty more shots (20-9) and shots on target (9-4). Manager Xavi, however, is taking a lot of positives from the 5-3 defeat, as he told the media after the game (via fcbarcelona.com):

"It was a good game to watch but not so much for the coaches. I have seen a lot of positives and most of the players have had some playing time."

He added:

"I also got to try some players in positions which are not their natural ones; Dembélé in the middle, Frenkie in the centre of midfield and Ferran as a striker. It was a good test and result."

Barca will next face arch-rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly at the AT&T Stadium on July 29.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will next host AS Monaco at the Emirates Stadium on August 2.