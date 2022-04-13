Xavi provides update on Barcelona's pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has provided an update on the club's pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The 33-year-old forward has been one of Europe's most prolific players over the past decade. The legendary Polish international has scored 46 goals in 41 appearances for the reigning German champions this season.

However, with Lewandowski's contract expiring next summer, speculation is growing that he is ready to leave Die Roten and try a new challenge elsewhere. Sky Sports reports Barcelona are interested in signing the centre-forward.

Speaking before the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, Xavi described Bayern's talisman as 'a great player'. As per Mundo Deportivo, the Barca manager said:

"I understand the question but this is not the time to talk about this. He is a great player but we have to focus on tomorrow's game."

The Catalan giants head into their European clash at the Camp Nou level on aggregate with the Bundesliga side, thanks to a Ferran Torres equalizer in Germany last week.

Barca are looking for a marquee attacking signing following the departure of Lionel Messi to PSG last summer. LuringLewandowski away from the Allianz Arena would be a real statement of intent from La Blaugrana.

Their current options upfront include Memphis Depay, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Luuk de Jong and Martin Braithwaite, who are all aged 30 or over with the exception of Depay.

Bayern determined not to sell Lewandowski to Barcelona

In his eight seasons with the Bundesliga leaders, Lewandowski has scored an incredible 341 goals in 370 games. However, the Bayern hierarchy are concerned about the speculation surrounding their star man.

Sky Sports have reported that officials will sit down with Lewandowski's representatives as soon as possible to discuss his future. Bayern CEO and legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn is confident the forward will stay at the club, telling Amazon Prime in Germany:

"We would be stupid to sell a player who scores 30 to 40 goals per season. We are and will be in talks about his future in the next weeks. He has a contract till June 2023 and we'll definitely have him with us for another season."

The situation surrounding their star player is one of a mounting number of problems for the German side. Julian Nagelsmann's side also crashed out of the Champions League following a humiliating 2-1 aggregate defeat to Spanish side Villarreal in the quarter-final stage on Tuesday.

