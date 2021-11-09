Xavi puts 6 Barcelona players up for sale ahead of January transfer window to fund major rebuild - Reports

New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made additions to the transfer list with the January window around the corner. The Barcelona legend is intent on rebuilding his squad and needs to raise the funds required. Reports suggest no fewer than six players might be leaving the club in January.

During his unveiling as Barca's new head coach, Xavi explained to nearly 10,000 Blaugranes that the club cannot afford to draw or lose:

“I’m very excited, I don’t want to get excited, this reception from the fans is impressive. We are the best team in the world and we will work to win the most titles. Barça cannot allow themselves to draw or lose, they have to win every game."

It's very unlikely that the current crop of players will be capable of bringing the legendary playmaker's potential dream to fruition. With Barcelona sitting in mid-table obscurity in La Liga, Xavi has to make some serious decisions. The next few weeks might offer clarity regarding who stays at Camp Nou and who gets booted out.

Some of the players who might not don the Blaugrana colors in the second half of the season include Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and goalkeeper Neto. None of these stars are performing at their previous levels, with Neto playing just 19 games for Barca since 2019. Meanwhile, Coutinho is still unable to replicate his days with Liverpool.

Making preparations to drive the club forward with renewed vision, Xavi has already made his ideology and football philosophy clear:

“You have to have rules. When there have been rules things have gone well; when there haven’t been, things have gone badly. It’s crystal clear. At the start it is important we talk about work, values, respect, attitude, effort. If we don’t have those values we don’t have a team."

It remains to be seen which players will stay at Barcelona and which players will have to find new homes this January.

Demebele can make a difference at Barcelona: Xavi believes in struggling Frenchman

While some players may be forced into an early exit in January, Ousmane Dembele seems to be in Xavi's good books already. While the star has struggled with injuries and is yet to live up to expectations, Xavi has openly supported Dembele:

"There will always be injuries. The problem is that there are too many. You have to train well, prevent [players from suffering injuries] in the gym. Do all kinds of things so that the player is well."

"For me, Dembele can be the best in the world in his position by working. I have no doubts that he can make a difference at Barcelona and be a world star. We have to help him. His renewal is a priority, of course," claimed Xavi.

