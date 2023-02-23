Xavi ready to sanction sale of any Barcelona player except six first-team names - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly set for what could be a massive clearout this summer as they aim to reduce their current wage bill to within €200 million by next season. Head coach Xavi Hernandez has also given the green light to the sale of a couple of big-name stars with the exception of six players.

One of the names expected to leave the clear-out is Ansu Fati, as reported by El Nacional. The Spaniard hasn't been able to recover his best form since returning from a lengthy injury spell this season. He is said to be attracting interest from some top clubs such as Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Xavi has identified six Barcelona players as untouchable. Those six players are Ronald Araujo, Pedri, Gavi, Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen.

All six players are currently playing a major role for the club in the ongoing 2022- 23 season and Xavi is keen to keep them at Camp Nou.

It's left to be seen how the Catalan giants will go about their transfer business this summer. Eyes will also be on possible outgoings.

Xavi Hernandez gives his thoughts on Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

The Spanish giants could be set for a very busy summer transfer window when it officially opens at the end of the ongoing campaign.

One player who continues to attract transfer interest at Barcelona is Lionel Messi. The PSG star has been tipped to make a surprise return to Camp Nou, barely two seasons after leaving the Spanish giants.

Messi's contract with PSG is expected to expire at the end of the 2022-23 football season and there are fears that he could leave the French giants.

Meanwhile, Barcelona head coach Xavi has once again given his voice to the rumors linking his former teammate with a return to Camp Nou. The Spanish tactician revealed that such a decision would be Messi's to make.

He said (via Mirror):

"I have already said that this is his home and his doors are open. He is a friend and we are in permanent contact. It will depend a lot on him, what he wants to do in the future, what fits in at the club. This is his home. The best footballer in the world and the story would always fit."

