Xavi ready to sell Barcelona great before end of transfer window - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly fine with the potential departure of Jordi Alba if the club signs Marcos Alonso from Chelsea this summer.

According to Spanish outlet AS (h/t BarcaUniversal), Alonso's arrival could have a direct impact on Alba's place in the starting XI. The Spain international has been the club's first-choice left-back since arriving from Valencia in the summer of 2012.

However, the club could sanction an exit for Alba if Alonso arrives - a decision Xavi would reportedly not object to. It has been claimed that he was not happy with the 33-year-old's performance in Barca's opening La Liga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

The Blaugrana drew 0-0 and Alba went on to be benched in Barca's subsequent league wins against Real Sociedad and Real Valladolid. Instead, 18-year-old Alejandro Balde was handed consecutive starts in the left-back position.

The club are aware that it could be difficult to find a suitor for Alba so late in the transfer window. However, there could be a chance that the player himself forces a move in search of regular playing time ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November.

For this to happen, Barca must first get a deal for Alonso over the line before the transfer window deadline on September 1. According to Gerard Romero (h/t BarcaUniversal), the Chelsea left-back will join the Camp Nou outfit in the coming days.

Earlier this month, Alba was believed to have rejected the possibility of taking a pay cut to help aid Barca's financial troubles if Alonso was signed. Alba has scored 25 goals and provided 93 assists in 431 games for Barca during his decade-long stay at the club.

Chelsea up their offer for Barcelona striker

Barcelona are open to offloading striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer after the club signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Gabon international, but a deal is yet to materialize.

However, according to ESPN Deportes, the Blues have upped their offer for Aubameyang to €17 million. Barca continue to demand €20 million for the former Arsenal centre-forward, but the two clubs are scheduled to meet today (August 30) to try and conclude a deal.

Barcelona are also looking to offload strikers Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwate before the transfer window deadline on September 1. In terms of incomings, the Catalan giants are actively trying to sign Marcos Alonso but according to SPORT, are out of the running to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava