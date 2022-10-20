“Xavi really trying to get sack or what?”, “the only problem here man” – Barcelona fans express concern with 31-year-old starting against Villarreal 

Barcelona fans are unhappy to see Marcos Alonso selected by Xavi Hernandez for their clash with Villarreal on October 20.

Alonso arrived at the Nou Camp from Chelsea this past summer on a free transfer and has become a regular under Xavi.

The Spanish left-back has made five appearances in all competitions and appears to be more favored than veteran defender Jordi Alba and youngster Alex Balde.

However, some of his performances for the Blaugrana since arriving have been scrutinized by supporters.

Alonso did miss Barcelona's 3-1 defeat in the El Clasico against Real Madrid last weekend, which now sees them trail Los Blancos by six points.

Nevertheless, the Spanish defender comes into Xavi's defense but at centre-back with Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen still injured.

Marc-andre ter Stegen is in goal with Alonso joining Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde and Alba in defense.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and the winner of the 2022 Kopa Trophy, Gavi, are chosen in midfield.

Robert Lewandowski is up-front with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati joining him in attack.

Barca need to bounce back from their setback in the El Clasico which now sees them sitting second on 22 points from nine games.

Here are some reactions from Blaugrana fans on Twitter who are nervous over Alonso starting against Villarreal:

Balde²⁸ @packedpwight @FCBarcelona I hate seeing Marcos Alonso in starting lineups @FCBarcelona I hate seeing Marcos Alonso in starting lineups

Shubham Sinha @iamssinha7 @FCBarcelona Alonso as CB again man Xavi really trying to get Sack or What ? If we lose this game Xavi will have to do some answering he is testing the Patience of Board as well as Fans ... @FCBarcelona Alonso as CB again man Xavi really trying to get Sack or What ? If we lose this game Xavi will have to do some answering he is testing the Patience of Board as well as Fans ...

Barcelona look to get back to winning ways

Barcelona slipped up against Madrid

Before their defeat to Madrid on October 16, Barcelona were unbeaten in the league with seven wins and one draw.

They were joint-top of the La Liga table against Los Blancos and the defeat came as a huge setback to a side eyeing a title challenge.

Xavi's men had also suffered a slip in the Champions League on two consecutive occasions with a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan followed by a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture.

The wheels appear to be coming off for Barcelona following a superb start to the season.

It is crucial that they get back to winning ways against a Villarreal side that sit seventh in the league with four wins and two defeats in nine.

The likes of Lewandowski, Pedri and Gavi will be eager to show a reaction to their disappointing defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Anything but a victory for the Blaugrana will only pour more pressure on not only their title hopes but also Xavi's position.

There have been slight murmurs of dissatisfaction from the Nou Camp supporters over the Spaniard.

