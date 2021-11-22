Xavi rejects Barcelona's potential move for Manchester United star - Reports

New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has reportedly rejected the idea of signing Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek.

As per Sport, Barcelona’s former technical secretary Ramon Planes made contact with van de Beek regarding a potential move to Camp Nou. Van de Beek was open to a move to Barcelona, but Xavi has rejected the idea because of the midfield options he has at his disposal.

Planes’ contract was terminated around a week ago, so it’s unlikely the club will make an approach for van de Beek as things stand.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Xavi rejected the chance to sign Donny Van de Beek. He considers that he doesn’t need more midfielders. Xavi rejected the chance to sign Donny Van de Beek. He considers that he doesn’t need more midfielders. — @sport https://t.co/cgMqWlcImz

Barcelona were linked with a move for van de Beek in the summer of 2020 as well. However, they failed to sign the Dutchman, who moved to Manchester United. Van de Beek played alongside Frenkie de Jong at Ajax, and the duo helped Ajax reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

Barcelona’s midfield options under Xavi

New Barcelona boss Xavi has a distinct style that is likely to suit the club’s academy graduates who felt alienated under Ronaldo Koeman. Riqui Puig is one player who is expected to benefit from Xavi’s appointment as the midfielder was heralded as the next big thing a couple of seasons ago.

Puig’s playing time was limited under former manager Koeman. But he is expected to feature more regularly after coming off the bench against Celta de Vigo and Espanyol in back-to-back games. In Pedri, Pablo Gavi and Nico Gonzalez, Xavi has more options up his sleeve so there doesn't seem to be much of a need to sign another midfielder.

Barcelona could instead focus on signing another striker as Sergio Aguero’s career is now in doubt after a heart issue. Martin Braithwaite is also injured at the moment, while leaves Xavi with only two senior strikers.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



📲 More: Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd - but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC 📲 More: youtu.be/2XQ2bnqvy2A Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man Utd - but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC📲 More: youtu.be/2XQ2bnqvy2A

As for van de Beek, he might stick around at Manchester United and try to break into the first team under new management. Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal, the club are expected to hire an interim boss soon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Van De Beek has made just six appearances across all competitions so far this season for Manchester United. He will hope to play more regularly in the coming weeks.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra