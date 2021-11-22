Xavi requests Barcelona to sign surprising target - Reports

New Barcelona manager Xavi has set his sights on reuniting with a player from his time in Qatar. He wants Barcelona to sign Al Sadd striker Baghdad Bounedjah. Reports suggest that Xavi is fond of the striker and has asked the Barcelona board to bring him in.

The Qatar-based Bounedjah has an impressive reputation as a goal scorer in the Middle East. He has already hit the back of the net 11 times from nine appearances and has further contributed with three assists. Xavi, who managed the center forward during his two years stint in Qatar, will know how to bring the best out of a player he guided to the Golden Boot last season.

Football Qatar @FootballQatar

#Africa #RoadtoQatar #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCupQualifiers Al-Sadd's Baghdad Bounedjah was on target as Algeria returned to the top of group (A), on goal difference from Burkina Faso, after beating Niger in Niamey 4-0. Al-Sadd's Baghdad Bounedjah was on target as Algeria returned to the top of group (A), on goal difference from Burkina Faso, after beating Niger in Niamey 4-0. #Africa #RoadtoQatar #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCupQualifiers https://t.co/b22ExeP6SG

However the step up to a club of Barcelona’s standing might be too much for a player who has never played in any major European league. Luuk de Jong and Philippe Coutinho are already considered surplus to requirements at the club. The cost of a risky transfer for an untested player would be a precarious move for the club.

At 29, Bounedjah's best years are no longer ahead of him. The Blaugrana may be better served following up on the host of forwards across Europe they have been linked with in recent weeks. These include Red Bull Salzburg teenage ace Karim Adeyemi and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Xavi and Barcelona struggle in transfer dilemma over a new striker

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have lost the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Francisco Trincao in the recently concluded transfer window.

Ronald Koeman's administration signed Luuk de Jong from Sevilla on loan to compete for Barcelona's starting berth with Martin Braithwaithe. The two previously enjoyed working together with the Dutch national team, but his signing, however, has been a poor piece of business for Barcelona.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🏹 Most shots in a La Liga match by a Barcelona player this season



Memphis Depay ❌

Luuk de Jong ❌

Martin Braithwaite ❌

𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗷𝗼 ✅ - 5⃣ vs Granada 🏹 Most shots in a La Liga match by a Barcelona player this seasonMemphis Depay ❌Luuk de Jong ❌Martin Braithwaite ❌𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝘂𝗷𝗼 ✅ - 5⃣ vs Granada

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is unlikely that Xavi Hernandez will play de Jong, especially as the star failed to make any appearances under Sergi Barjuan. With Sergio Aguero out of contention for the foreseeable future, Barcelona need to bring in a striker during the winter transfer window. Bounedjah might not be the right choice, but with the club's dwindling financial overlay, they may not have too many other options.

Edited by Diptanil Roy