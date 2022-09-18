Xavi reveals what about Lewandowski has ‘surprised’ him at Barcelona this season 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was full of praise for Robert Lewandowski's character following his side's 3-0 La Liga win over 10-man Elche today (September 17).

The 34-year-old striker continued his remarkable start to life at Camp Nou as he scored twice as Barca temporarily moved top of the table. The Blaugrana have picked up 16 points out of a possible 18.

Lewandowski has now scored 11 times in his first eight appearances in all competitions for his new club.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski has EIGHT goals in his last five La Liga games Robert Lewandowski has EIGHT goals in his last five La Liga games 💪 https://t.co/DOhP49a4db

Following the full-time whistle, Xavi was asked about the impact that the legendary forward has had on Barcelona. He discussed a more human side to the lethal centre-forward, telling reporters (as per Barca Universal):

“I was surprised by Lewandowski’s human side. He is a very humble person with commitment and hunger.”

According to BBC Sport, Lewandowski has scored a goal every 56 minutes for Barca in La Liga since his high-profile summer move from Bayern Munich.

The Poland international bounced back from a disappointing display against his old club in the Champions League in midweek. He missed several huge chances in the first-half.

The Blaugrana ultimately lost the game 2-0 as they continued their miserable record against the Bundesliga champions.

Xavi Hernandez beginning to feel buzz around Barcelona

Following a number of traumatic years for the Catalonian giants, there now appears to now be a real sense of optimism around the club. Barcelona have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, with their only defeat coming in the Champions League against Lewandowski's old side Bayern Munich.

Barca enjoyed an exceptional transfer window in which they brought in the likes of Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde. After a convincing victory over Elche, Xavi said of the atmosphere inside the Camp Nou:

“There’s an enthusiasm that can be felt in the stadium, on the streets… There are expectations, and we have to continue working with humility, but the fact that 85,000 people have come shows that there is enthusiasm.”

On his team's exceptional start to the season, the Barcelona legend further stated:

“We’ve had a good start to the season. I’m very grateful. Everyone is ready to play at any time, and you can see that. Everyone can make a difference. 16 out of 18 points is a good start. I am satisfied.”

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far