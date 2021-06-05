Xavi reveals why he rejected Barcelona's offer twice

Xavi has confirmed he rejected Barcelona's offer to become their manager twice. The Catalan side's legend claims he is not ready to manage the club right now and needs time.

Barcelona sacked Quique Setién last summer and appointed Ronald Koeman. However, the Dutchman has not had a comfortable time, and his future at the club has always been in doubt.

🎙[La Vanguardia] | Xavi: “Fortunately or unfortunately I have said NO to Barcelona twice, due to different circumstances, family, professional, contractual.” pic.twitter.com/VSTKHcVsWT — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 5, 2021

Xavi was reportedly Barcelona's target before they appointed Quique Setién. The club legend was on the radar once again after Joao Laporta took over at the club. However, he rejected both approaches and has not revealed the reason.

Xavi told Mundo Deportivo :

"I'm not in a rush to manage Barça. It is true that I said no to the possiblity two times already, but I don't feel ready just yet. It was not the moment, for many reasons. Right now, I am happy at Al Sadd.

"Saying no is the most difficult decision I had to take, because I am a Culé at heart. But I don't think that it was the aproppiate moment to do so.

"There are other factors which also influenced my decision to not take over at Barça. The Qatar World Cup for example, one in which I will be a big part of. If the club called me again, the process would be the same. I would take some time to consider and take a decision."

Barcelona set to continue with Ronaldo Koeman

Barcelona were looking to change their manager this summer but could not find an agreement with their target. While reports have not named who they want, the club did admit they had not decided the future of Ronaldo Koeman for some time.

Ronald Koeman STAYS at Barcelona, confirmed. Koeman agents were ‘confident’ since one week and now the agreement is imminent. Joan Laporta decided to continue with Koeman as manager next season. Here we go. 🔵🔴🇳🇱 #FCB #Barcelona #Koeman — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2021

Joao Laporta has backed Ronald Koeman to succeed at the club and claims he has done a tremendous job at Camp Nou. He told the media:

"Koeman has already made a tremendous effort. He is the coach we want for the Barça first team."

Xavi will become the Barcelona manager at some point in his career, but he looks set to continue at Al-Sadd for the time being.

