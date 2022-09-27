“Xavi trusts him and so I don’t see any change of plans, at least for January” – Fabrizio Romano offers opinion on future of Barcelona star amid interest from Arsenal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is expected to stay at the club amidst reported interest from Arsenal.

Ever since he left Manchester City in January, the Spain international has struggled to perform under Xavi Hernandez's tutelage at the Catalan giants. In 17 La Liga starts for Barca last season, Torres scored just four goals and made four assists.

However, Romano has claimed that the young forward will be given more time to improve at Camp Nou.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Pedri: "I've had a great friendship with Ferran Torres since we met, we always laugh a lot." Pedri: "I've had a great friendship with Ferran Torres since we met, we always laugh a lot." https://t.co/leB9wdc7K3

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, the notable transfer expert explained that an exit for Torres was unlikely in the coming transfer window:

“I’m not aware of any negotiation between Barcelona and any other club for Ferran Torres. Xavi trusts him and so I don’t see any change of plans, at least for January. He’s working hard and I think it’s normal at Barca to need some time to adapt with lot of competition too.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Image: Ferran Torres ahead of the match against Switzerland. Image: Ferran Torres ahead of the match against Switzerland. https://t.co/Jgk9XAraih

Since January 2022, Arsenal have let go of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. They then signed striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City earlier this summer.

While the north London outfit may consider seeking out another attacking option to expand their depth upfront, it may not be the struggling Barcelona forward.

With Torres potentially set to remain at Camp Nou until at least next summer, the Blaugranes will be hoping he can improve immensely.

The forward is yet to score a goal in La Liga this season, having played five games. However, he opened his UEFA Champions League account with a strike against Viktoria Plzen. If he can continue to impress and reach his potential, the Spaniard may well continue his career under Xavi.

Barcelona prepare to fight Arsenal and Manchester City for Spanish wonderkid

According to Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), Spanish teenage prodigy Alberto Moleiro has become one of Europe's most exciting young prospects. The UD Las Palmas attacker has garnered attention with his impressive displays, with Europe's biggest clubs set to rival each other for his signature.

The Catalan giants are said to have been interested in Moleiro for some time, even notably getting into discussions with Las Palmas to discuss a transfer. While it did not pull through in the summer, Barca are said to be hopeful about further negotiations.

The Spanish outfit will have to be wary of interest from English clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City as well.

The 18-year-old has played 44 matches for Las Palmas, contributing three goals and four assists.

