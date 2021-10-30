"Xavi has a two-year contract with the club" - Al Sadd issue official statement regarding manager's future amid strong Barcelona links

Qatar club Al Sadd have reaffirmed that manager Xavi Hernandez is fully focused on their upcoming games, and will not be joining Barcelona.

Xavi has been linked with the Barcelona job after the Catalans sacked Ronald Koeman following their defeat against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

There is an expectation that Barcelona will go after their former player to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Al Sadd, however, have released a statement confirming Xavi has a two-year contract with the club, and is focused on fulfilling his duties as head coach.

"In response to what’s circulating recently, the Al Said management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title."

Al Sadd media officer Ahmed Al Ansari also revealed that Barcelona are yet to make contact with the club regarding Xavi.

"Any club that has a bit of professionalism is supposed to negotiate with the other side if it wants a player or coach who is under contract," Al Ansari wrote.

Xavi coy on Barcelona links

Xavi himself was asked about a return to Barcelona, but he did not reveal much and instead said he was focussed on his role at Al Sadd.

"I am focused on my work with Al Sadd and I cannot talk about anything else," Xavi stated in a press conference.

The former midfield maestro has progressed well as a coach, and has implemented a style at Al Sadd that can be compared to that of Pep Guardiola.

Xavi experienced his best playing days under Guardiola when the two were at Barcelona, and is being seen as a natural replacement for Koeman.

It remains to be seen how the situation will pan out in the coming weeks. Barcelona could wait until next year to hire Xavi and give him a full pre-season. However, the team’s woeful run of form also needs addressing.

The Blaugrana are currently six points behind Real Betis, who occupy the final Champions League spot. Barcelona have lost their last two games in the league.

