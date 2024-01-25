"Where does he fit?" - Frank Lampard questions why Manchester United paid £55m for summer signing without a clear plan

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard questioned Manchester United's decision to splash £55 million on Mason Mount without a clear plan on how to utilize him. The former England midfielder believes the 25-year-old doesn't quite fit in at Old Trafford.

Recall that Mason Mount cut ties with Chelsea last summer to join Manchester United in a deal worth £55 million. Unfortunately, the midfielder's switch to the Theatre of Dreams has failed to deliver the goods so far.

So far, he's made just 12 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, recording only one assist. Mount has missed several games already this season due to an injury, and he's currently serving time on the doctor's table.

Commenting on the 25-year-old's struggles at Old Trafford, Lampard told Sky Bet’s Stick to Football podcast:

“A bit of injuries as well, to be fair to him, and a team that’s struggling and has a big negativity [around it] in certain ways.

“From my point of view, because I took him to Derby, he changed everything there for me really. Him and [Fikayo] Tomori and [Harry] Wilson, but Mason particularly, his level in training was a high, high level.

“I’m not just saying that because he’s my lad a bit, and I’ve had a relationship on the pitch in terms of managing him, but I do think he’ll come good because of that and because of his talent."

Lampard went on to stress that Manchester United need to have a structure in place for Mount to shine. The Chelsea icon further revealed that he was worried about where the 25-year-old would fit in when he made the switch to Old Trafford.

“And once the team gets more structure, because I do think it’s important for a structure of a team to say you’re an aggressive eight or you’re in a 10. And the only worry I had when he went to Man United was, where do Bruno Fernandes and him fit?

“You’ve also got Casemiro, and I know it’s starting to develop and change away from that already as an idea, but you kind of go: where do you fit?

“And I think when you are – and this is not to dig Mason or Man United out for bringing him in – but I think when you get a player of that level for that amount of money, you’ve got to go: this is the plan. That’s what I’d want to hear, and my question would be: where does he fit?” the Englishman added.

Manchester United stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to raise £100 million from player sales

Following a successful purchase of 25% stake at Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group are now ready to spring into action. According to TV network iNews, the British billionaire, via his company, is looking to raise up to £100 million for the club by selling some players.

As per the source, Mason Greenwood, who is currently on loan at Getafe, sits at the top of the list of players who will be offloaded to kickstart a structural overhaul at Old Trafford. Academy graduates, including the likes of Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez, could follow Greenwood in taking the exit route.

The story also mentions that a number of Manchester United's first-team players, such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Antony could also be sold.