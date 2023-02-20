Yaya Toure issues Premier League title verdict involving Manchester City and Arsenal

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure recently shared his prediction for the ongoing Premier League title race between Arsenal and the Cityzens. The two sides are engaged in a close duel. While the Gunners are atop the Premier League table, City are second in the league, just two points behind, albeit having played one game more.

Toure, however, is unsure which team will emerge triumphant at the end of the season. The Ivory Coast legend recently said while collecting the Football Writers' Association Tribute award (via Manchester Evening News):

"At this moment Arsenal are doing fantastically well, The pressure is going to go both ways. You can see the results where Man City lost a point and Arsenal get three points in a tough game where they have twice been on the back foot."

He further added:

"The fans will be enjoying it. I don’t know who will win it. I hope Man City will make it but let’s see as they are both in fantastic form in the running at the moment."

Toure is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the history of the Premier League. While his younger brother Kolo Toure represented the Gunners and Liverpool, Yaya Toure is a bonafide Manchester City legend. He has represented the club 316 times across competitions, scoring 79 goals and providing 49 assists. He won the Premier League title thrice and one FA Cup with the Cityzens.

Arsenal are once again ahead of Manchester City in the title race

Arsenal returned to the Premier League summit with their 4-2 win over Aston Villa. The clash at Villa Park was a feisty affair. Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website);

“It’s been a rollercoaster and very emotional at the end, I think we showed a lot of resilience, character and quality. The context of the game was difficult, with the performance that we had against City and getting nothing out of it. Then having to come here less than 72 hours later and finding ourselves 1-0 down after five minutes."

Manchester City, meanwhile, dropped points this past weekend with a draw against Nottingham Forest. Pep Guardiola's men will next face Bournemouth away in the league on February 25. The Gunners, meanwhile, will take on a struggling Leicester City away on the same day.

