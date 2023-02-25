Yaya Toure snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names Lionel Messi in his Dream XI 

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure picked an interesting dream XI of big stars, including Lionel Messi but notably kept out Cristiano Ronaldo. The Ivorian was a special guest on the Monday Night Football programme, where he was asked to name his best XI of players.

Most of the players he named were his former teammates at Barcelona and Manchester City, including Ederson, Rafa Marquez, Carles Puyol and Vincent Kompany.

In midfield, Toure made an usual combination of Andres Iniesta, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Thierry Henry and Messi, with whom he played for three years at Barcelona.

GOAL @goal



Thoughts? 🤔 Yaya Toure named six forwards in a best ever XI of his teammates!Thoughts? 🤔 Yaya Toure named six forwards in a best ever XI of his teammates! 😱Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/iMHYADSArj

Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o were the players he deployed up front in his hypothetical XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo was omitted by the former midfielder despite having much better stats than almost every player in his position. Toure and Ronaldo never shared a dressing room and didn't play that many times against each other. That might have been a factor behind the former overlooking the Portuguese.

After coming through the ranks at ASEC Mimosas in his motherland, Toure started his professional career at Beveren in 2001 but gained prominence at Barcelona following his move in 2007.

Over the next three years, the midfielder won numerous trophies, including the treble in 2009, and joined Manchester City in 2010, where he'd become a club legend. Once Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016, though, Toure's career went downhill. He was constantly ostracised from the squad, as the two weren't on good terms due to a fued that began during their Barcelona days.

That eventually paved the way for his departure from the club in 2018 to Olympiacos before he ended his career with Qingdao Huanghai in the China League One. Overall, Toure made 616 appearances in his club career, scoring 103 goals and winning 17 titles.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo still shining in twilight of career

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the football discourse for well over a decade and, even in their late 30s, continue to garner headlines.

Messi, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year, is shining for PSG this season following a disappointing first campaign. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is making waves in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr after a slow start.

En El Área Podcast @podcastenelarea



Gol de Messi (3’)

Dos goles de Cristiano (34’,45’+) Cristiano Ronaldo y Leo Messi, la imagen del día que nos dejó el partido entre el PSG y el Al Hilal-Al Nassr Stars. 4-3 fue el marcador final.Gol de Messi (3’)Dos goles de Cristiano (34’,45’+) Cristiano Ronaldo y Leo Messi, la imagen del día que nos dejó el partido entre el PSG y el Al Hilal-Al Nassr Stars. 4-3 fue el marcador final.Gol de Messi (3’) ⚽️Dos goles de Cristiano (34’,45’+) ⚽️ https://t.co/A6cS8k1Wx7

The 'GOAT' debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has raged on for almost 15 years. Given their impeccable legacy in the sport, it's sure to continue long after they wade off into the sunset.

Poll : 0 votes