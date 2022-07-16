"Yeah, absolutely!" - Pundit claims Raphael Varane could be frozen out at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Raphael Varane could be frozen out of Erik Ten Hag's team at Manchester United. This is the opinion of former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan, who believes the arrival of Lisandro Martinez could force the Frenchman to be relegated to a bit-part role at Old Trafford next season.

Raphael Varane, who joined Manchester United from Real Madrid last summer, failed to meet expectations in his debut campaign amid an injury crisis.

Now that the Red Devils have completed the signing of Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez, many believe that the Frenchman could fall out of favor at Old Trafford and Noel Whelan agrees.

"Yeah, absolutely," the former Leeds United striker told Football Insider's Ewan Kingsbury when asked if Varane could find himself on the bench following the news of Martinez's transfer.

"Martinez is a left-sided centre-back, so the only way Varane fits into that side now is if Ten Hag chooses to play a five-man defense.

"We do know they're trying to get rid of Eric Bailly, so that'll free up a space in that defense."

Manchester United recently reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Lisandro Martinez for €55 million, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils had to beat off competition from other clubs, including Arsenal, to get their man and Noel Whelan believes it was a step in the right direction. He said:

"Martinez is a good move. We know Arsenal have wanted him and they’ve pipped them to a deal.

"He's gone out and got a player in that he knows and trusts, and one he feels will improve this squad. It’s part of this rejuvenation that Ten Hag is hoping to bring.

"It seems like a good buy to me – and for good money as well," the Englishman added.

How did Raphael Varane fare at Manchester United last season?

Martinez in action for Ajax

Raphael Varane joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid last summer in a deal worth £41 million. He made 28 appearances for the club across all competitions last season, recording one goal and one assist.

With the addition of Lisandro Martinez and possibly another centre-back this summer, the competition for spots at the heart of United's defense will increase next term.

It remains to be seen if the Frenchman will manage to convince Erik Ten Hag to keep him as a starter.

