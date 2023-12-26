"Yeah, I would" - Alan Shearer tells Premier League side to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has urged the Magpies to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former striker suggested that picking the Spaniard up on a free transfer would be a great move for the club.

Asked if he would sign De Gea for Newcastle, Shearer replied:

"Yeah, I would. I think Newcastle need a goalkeeper, and De Gea is out there. I know the salary would be huge but they wouldn’t have to pay a fee for him."

Eddie Howe's side lost first-team goalkeeper Nick Pope to a shoulder injury, who is set to miss four months of action. Newcastle have been on a poor run in the Premier League, losing four of their last five. This has seen them drop outside the top four to seventh place and they could drop to ninth after the ongoing Matchday's conclusion.

Meanwhile, David de Gea has remained a free agent since leaving Manchester United in the summer. The Red Devils chose not to extend his contract and instead signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan. De Gea featured for the Red Devils for 12 seasons, making over 400 appearances for the side.

Shearer went on to suggest that Newcastle should look to sign a center-forward as well, saying:

"I would agree goalkeeper and centre forward would be the two main priorities for me. But good luck trying to find a good centre forward that you can bring in for a decent amount of money."

Callum Wilson and Aleksander Isak have scored 15 goals in the Premier League between them this season.

Manchester United could sell star to Saudi Pro League in winter transfer window - Reports

Varane has had a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are considering the possibility of selling defender Raphael Varane to the Saudi Pro League in January. According to The Sun, the Red Devils would be open to selling the 31-year-old star for an offer in the range of £20 million.

The Frenchman could become a free agent in the summer if he declines an option to trigger a one-year extension with the club. He has endured a difficult time with the side since joining them from Real Madrid for reportedly £41 million in 2021.

Varane has missed six games with an injury this season. His performances have also not been up to the mark, leading him to fall below Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in the pecking order under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Frenchman has made 14 appearances for Manchester United this season across all competitions and also scored one goal.