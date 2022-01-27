"Yeah things are tough; it's been difficult at times" - Christian Pulisic opens up about 'up-and-down' year at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has opened up on his difficult 2021-22 season at Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old American has stated that a return to the national team is a nice change of atmosphere following his struggles in England.

Pulisic made a late start to the campaign after suffering from COVID-19 and then from an ankle injury. The American international only made a return to first-team action in November. Due to Chelsea's quality and depth in attack, Thomas Tuchel has utilized Pulisic in various positions including wing back, false nine and on either flank.

The winger has opened up on his slow start to the 2021-22 season and compared Chelsea to the US national team. He said:

"I would say there's yeah there's two sides of me, you know, especially when people ask you how you are sometimes there's the soccer side and then there's the personal side. So the personal side is even more important for me and I'm doing all right in that sense."

He added:

"But yeah it's a lot sometimes. It's always when I come to the national team, it's how are things at Chelsea? How, what's this? What's that? And yeah things are tough, it's tough. It's been difficult at times, but I'm always very excited to come back with the national team and sort of step away and get to enjoy."

Pulisic started to feature a lot more often under Tuchel last month. However, the former Borussia Dortmund wonderkid has been benched for the Blues' last two league matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

As things stand, the American has made 19 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions and has contributed three goals and three assists.

Chelsea are in with a chance of silverware in February

Chelsea could win as many have two pieces of silverware in the month of February. The Blues have made it through to the final of the Carabao Cup after securing a 3-0 aggregate win over Tottenham in the semi-finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the final on February 27 at Wembley Stadium.

Also by virtue of being the current European champions, the Blues will compete in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in the UAE. They will enter the competition in the semi-final stage on February 9 and will be favorites to lift the title.

