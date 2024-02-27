"Years pass and you can't play all the games" - Real Madrid legend urges Los Blancos star to 'understand his role' at the club

Real Madrid icon Guti has shared his thoughts on the situation of star midfielder Luka Modric amid talk of his leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Ballon d'Or winner Modric is reportedly set to exit Europe's biggest team in the summer as his contract will reach its expiry once the season ends.

Modric, 38, is in the final days of his professional career, and despite his incredible performances for Los Blancos, has fallen down the pecking order. The Croatia international was the subject of Saudi interest last summer but he accepted a one-year extension from Real Madrid.

A few weeks into the season, Luka Modric was left unsatisfied by the number of minutes he was given in games, as Carlo Ancelotti preferred younger players. Since then, however, the situation around the diminutive midfielder has changed, as injuries and various circumstances have made him a key player once more.

Guti spoke to Chiringuito TV about the situation and was critical of the Croatian midfielder's approach to the issue. He revealed that he expects Modric to accept a reduced role, especially knowing the physical limitations of aging on his game at this stage of his career.

Guti said:

"Luka Modrić is not managing well his situation. You have to realize years pass and you can't play all the games. A physique that you no longer have is required. He can still be useful for Real Madrid if he stays but he must understand his role. Half of the games and minutes off the bench."

Modric has made 29 appearances this season, with 13 of them coming off the bench for Los Blancos. He has played 517 times for the club since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. Guti enjoyed a similarly successful career at the Santiago Bernabeu, appearing 542 times for the club.

Real Madrid agree personal terms with Bayern Munich star: Reports

Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, according to a report from The Athletic. The Spanish giants are prepared to make a move to sign the Canadian international this summer or next.

The exits of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic from the Allianz Arena last year cast doubts in the mind of Davies at the club. The pacey left-back-cum-winger has long been a target for Real Madrid, and a move is looking very likely now.

Davies has featured 27 times in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists. The 23-year-old has played a total of 180 senior games for the club since joining from the Vancouver Whitecaps.