“Yes, I would” – Gabby Agbonlahor claims he would take 29-year-old star over Gabriel Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo at Brazil and Portugal respectively ahead of FIFA World Cup

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed he would take Harry Kane over Gabriel Jesus for Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Agbonlahor was speaking to talkSPORT when he argued that Kane, 29, gets into most teams ahead of Arsenal's Jesus and Manchester United's Ronaldo.

The England skipper has been in fine form for Tottenham heading into the FIFA World Cup tournament.

He has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Kane also excelled at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he finished with the Golden Boot, scoring six goals as the Three Lions finished fourth.

Agbonlahor compared him to other sides competing at the tournament in Qatar, including Jesus' Brazil (via HITC):

“You have got Brazil, with Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Gabriel Jesus. Would I have Kane over Gabriel Jesus? Yes, I would."

Jesus has bagged five goals and contributed seven assists in 20 appearances.

The former England international then compared Kane to Argentine and French attackers:

“Messi, Di Maria and Martinez. I would have Harry Kane instead of Di Maria. France maybe not. Mbappe, Benzema and Dembele. No."

He concluded that he would choose Kane over the likes of Eden Hazard for Belgium and Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal:

“He walks into Belgium’s team. Hazard hasn’t been great. Portugal, he goes into as well. I would have Kane over Ronaldo, as a front three, I would have Kane over most of them.”

Ronaldo has struggled for form this season, with just three goals in 16 appearances for United.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



"I will fight for Cristiano at the World Cup, not for myself." 🎙️ Bernardo Silva: "We are going to play this World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo.""I will fight for Cristiano at the World Cup, not for myself." 🎙️ Bernardo Silva: "We are going to play this World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo.""I will fight for Cristiano at the World Cup, not for myself." 🇵🇹❤️ https://t.co/IYFeEzo2XD

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play Brazil in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo wants to face his United teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he desires an encounter with Brazil in the FIFA World Cup final.

The United forward said he had been joking with his club teammate Casemiro over the potential meeting between the two nations in the final at the Lusail Stadium.

He said:

"I hope so, I joke with Casemiro and say the final will be Portugal/Brazil, wow, would be a dream...It's the World Cup, i'm dreaming, I know it will be difficult."

Portugal kick off their World Cup campaign in Group H when they face Ghana on 23 November.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co then face Uruguay on 28 November and South Korea on 2 December.

Meanwhile, Brazil are in Group G to start their campaign against Serbia on 24 November.

Tite's side then clash with Switzerland on 28 November and Cameroon on 2 December.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes