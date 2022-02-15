"Yes, it’s possible" - Ralf Rangnick hints at squad rotation ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Brighton

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has hinted that he could make some changes to his side for the Premier League game against Brighton.

Rangnick has seen his Manchester United side falter of late, having exited the FA Cup against Championship outfit Middlesbrough on penalties. The Red Devils followed that up with uninspiring 1-1 draws against Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League.

The interim manager has suggested that he could make changes for the next game as United seek a top-four finish in the league. He said ahead of the Brighton & Hove Albion clash on Tuesday (via manutd.com):

“Yes, it’s possible that we need to rotate, maybe even for tomorrow’s game.”

Rangnick continued:

“In some positions, we could do with some fresh legs, some fresh energy. We have the next game coming up at Leeds, another intense away game, and then in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid and then Watford."

Games are coming thick and fast for Rangnick's side. So the manager will be relieved to have Fred back from injury, with the midfielder set to play a part against Brighton.

"Fred will be back in the squad, which is good for us,” said Rangnick.

He continued:

"We need his energy and also his physicality in midfield.”

Can Manchester United bounce back against Brighton?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been disappointing of late.

The Red Devils' performances against Burnley and Southampton have been cause for concern for Rangnick.

Manchester United were 1-0 up at half-time on both occasions, and dominated possession. However, failure to kill off the game allowed the opposition to come back, and force a share of the spoils.

So Rangnick will hope his players can bounce back against Brighton. The Seagulls have been hugely impressive this season under Graham Potter. They currently occupy ninth place in the Premier League, and have put on some inspiring performances.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's off-the-field drama continues. Latest reports suggest that star man Cristiano Ronaldo is at loggerheads with the German manager.

Interestingly, Ronaldo hasn't scored in six games across competitions, his worst scoring drought since 2009. Moreover, there have been reports of leaks from inside the squad suggesting all is not well around Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see the team Rangnick puts out as the chase for fourth position and Champions League qualification next season hots up. The 13-time Premier League champions are currently fifth, one point off West Ham United who are in fourth place.

However, teams around are gathering pace, with sixth-placed Arsenal having two games in hand on the Red Devils. Rangnick will hope his team rediscovers its mojo soon, starting against Brighton.

