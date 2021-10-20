"Yes and no" - Thomas Tuchel makes surprise claim about Chelsea's possible formation change

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he is always considering a possible formation change at the club. The German said he approaches things on a game-by-game basis and does not make a decision based on what others have to say.

Chelsea have switched to a back three ever since the German arrived in January. The Blues have become a solid defensive team and had the meanest defense in their Champions League triumph last season.

While speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's Champions League game against Malmo, Tuchel was asked if a possible change in formation was on his mind. The Chelsea manager replied that the most important thing was to find the right balance.

"Yes and no. We are always thinking about it but is it really a tactical thing or does it have less value that we are a difficult team to play against? Is this the right step to take," Tuchel said. "Of course we can but when is the moment? We can have more offensive players but this game is about balance. It is not only about creating chances. Many teams are defending deep against us. We are looking for solutions, that is why we are here."

Chelsea not taking Malmo lightly: Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Thomas Tuchel has warned his players not to take the Swedish club lightly. He believes Malmo are a confident team and should not be underestimated.

"In general they are a team that is confident. Still they have a certain style and they trust it. We absolutely should not underestimate them. We respect them as much as nay team. They are a very successful coach, it is a team that trusts its own style."

Reece James was also present at the press conference, and he echoed his manager's thoughts.

"The last few games have been tough but tomorrow is another CL game, it's a tough competition. We still need to prepare right, it won't be easy. They are a good side, it is a home game that we can build some momentum," James said.

Chelsea lost their last Champions League game 1-0 at Juventus. They sit second in the table, having beaten Zenit St Petersburg in their opening match.

