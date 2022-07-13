"Yes, this week we'll sign" - Joan Laporta provides further good news for Barcelona fans after Raphinha capture

Barcelona fans are in for a treat this week as club president Joan Laporta confirmed Raphina and Ousmane Dembele's signings, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Raphinha has been heavily courted by the Blaugrana in the last few months. He enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 35 appearances to help Leeds United stave off relegation. Dembele, meanwhile, enjoyed a superb second half of the season, providing 11 assists in his last 13 league games to help the Blaugrana end second in La Liga.

The Frenchman ended the campaign as the league's top assist provider (13) despite playing only 21 games. However, he became a free agent last month after failing to agree an extension. Romano has now said that the forward is set to sign a two-year contract with the club. He tweeted:

"Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms Ousmane Dembele new deal set to be announced: "Yes, this week, we'll sign and present Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele." Dembele will sign until June 2024, Raphinha joins until June 2027."

As per Romano, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Leeds over a €67 million transfer for Raphinha, including add-ons. The player is set to sign a five-year deal.

Barcelona enjoying an impressive summer transfer window

The Blaugrana have signed some top-quality players this summer. They have bolstered their defence and midfield by snapping up Danish defender Andreas Christensen and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers.

Raphinha, with his pace, dribbling and goalscoring ability, is likely to add another dimension to the club's attack. Ousmane Dembele's new contract is also a massive boost for manager Xavi Hernandez. The Frenchman thrived under Xavi last season and formed an impressive partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.

As per Sky Sports, the Blaugrana are preparing an offer of €50 million (excluding bonuses) to sign Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski. The arrival of the Polish striker would be the icing on the cake for a Blaugrana side seemingly on the rise under Xavi.

