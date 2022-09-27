"Yesterday, I fulfilled a dream" - Inter Miami footballer gets PSG superstar Lionel Messi's autograph tattooed on his arm 

Inter Miami goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri has tattooed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi's autograph on his left arm and describes it as the best day of his life.

Ranieri arrived at Inter Miami from Argentine club Atletico Lanus and is currently playing in the lower divisions of the MLS club. After one of Argentina's recent training sessions, Ranieri approached Messi and asked him if he could sign his arm, as per TyC Sports.

The tattoo can be seen in the video below:

"The best day of my life. Yesterday, I fulfilled a dream." Francisco Ranieri of Inter Miami got Lionel Messi's autograph as a tattoo on his arm. On Instagram, he wrote:"The best day of my life. Yesterday, I fulfilled a dream." ✒ Francisco Ranieri of Inter Miami got Lionel Messi's autograph as a tattoo on his arm. On Instagram, he wrote:"The best day of my life. Yesterday, I fulfilled a dream." 🇦🇷 https://t.co/LyFctU8MVZ

Ranieri also uploaded a photo with the former Barcelona superstar and captioned it with an emotional paragraph. The caption read:

"The best day of my life. Yesterday, I fulfilled a dream. I shared the pitch with the players I admire, with my national team. I met my idol, the best player in history, an incredible person on and off the pitch, my example to follow!"

"The emotion of seeing you and seeing that you agreed to sign my arm is indescribable. Leo, you fulfilled a dream for me and every day I look at my arm I will remember the emotion I felt when I met you. I can't put into words how great you are!"

He concluded:

"So much sacrifice and so many things left aside, to live dreams like the one I had to live yesterday. The opportunities that this sport is giving me! Now more than ever, to continue with everything!"

La Albiceleste were in Miami to take on Honduras at the Hard Rock Stadium in an international friendly on September 24. They would go on to win 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Messi.

The PSG forward is set to feature for his country once again when they take on Jamaica in New Jersey on Wednesday (September 28).

Messi has been in sublime form going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has registered six goals and eight assists for PSG in 11 games across competitions this campaign.

Barcelona manager desperate to re-sign Lionel Messi from PSG

Messi left Barcelona last year after running down his contract at Camp Nou and joined PSG on a two-year contract with an option to extend it by another year. Barca lost arguably their greatest player ever as they were unable to accommodate his financial demands.

However, it appears that they are keen to sign Messi once again after bringing him to Spain from Newell a little over 22 years ago. According to journalist Gerard Romero (h/t 90min), manager Xavi Hernandez is desperate to sign Messi from PSG.

The Spaniard is willing to offload a number of stars to fit the Argentina icon on the club's wage bills. Messi could become a free agent in 2023 if he opts out of extending his contract by another year.

