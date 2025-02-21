“You absolutely lay an egg in the playoffs” - MLS icon wondering how Lionel Messi and Inter Miami can ‘redeem’ themselves after last season

Former New England Revolution forward Taylor Twellman believes Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will have their task cut out this season in the MLS. The Herons finished at the top of the Eastern Conference table last season and subsequently won the Supporters' Shield.

Ad

La Pulga missed a part of the campaign with injuries and international commitment, but still finished with 23 goals and 13 assists from 25 games across competitions. However, the Argentinean failed to inspire his team in the MLS playoffs, with Inter Miami losing to Atlanta United in the first leg.

Speaking recently, as cited by GOAL, Twellman outlined why Lionel Messi and Co could struggle this season.

"I think Miami naturally will take the headlines, as they should. You set the record for most points in a regular season, and then you absolutely lay an egg in the playoffs. How do they redeem themselves?" said Twellman.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"How do they deal with the congestion of the Club World Cup and the showcase of all of that, while Suarez and Messi and Busquets and Alba are one year older? What does the roster look like? How does [Javier] Mascherano in his first first team professional gig, how does he handle that? So naturally that becomes a huge talking point."

Ad

Lionel Messi scored in the 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City earlier this week in the Concacaf Champions Cup First Round. Interestingly, it was the coldest game of his career.

Will Lionel Messi sign a new deal with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. La Pulga has registered 35 goals and 18 assists from 40 games across competitions for the Herons to date.

Ad

Speaking recently to Sports Business Journal, as cited by GOAL, MLS Commissioner Don Garber remained hopeful that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will remain in the league.

"Messi has been a game changer. All of us at MLS are just so pleased with how quickly he’s got himself connected to his club, his city and really importantly soccer fans across our country and across the world. He’s playing well, he had a great offseason or preseason and he continues to become more and more connected to Major League Soccer, and I hope we can continue to see him play for Miami," said Garber.

Messi was voted the MLS MVP last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback