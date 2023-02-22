"You cannot accept that" - Daniel Riolo claims PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr don't 'respect' the Paris club

Daniel Riolo recently claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar don't respect the Parisian club. He further added that fans who support the pair are worth nothing.

Both attackers have been in scintillating form for the Ligue 1 leaders this season. The Argentine has bagged 16 goals and has provided 14 assists in 27 matches so far this campaign.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, has scored 18 goals and has assisted 17 times in 29 matches. Riolo, however, made a stunning claim as he said that the former Barcelona duo don't have respect for PSG.

"If you are a PSG supporter today, you cannot accept that players, like Neymar or Messi, do not respect your club. (...) If you accept that, you are a supporter which is worth nothing."

Lionel Messi joined the French club last season and has since scored 27 goals and provided 29 assists in 61 matches. He scored an injury-time free-kick winner in his team's latest win against LOSC Lille.

Messi is currently in the final months of his new contract. While talks of a potential extension of his contract are ongoing, reports suggest that the Argentine is leaning towards leaving the club in the summer.

Neymar, on the other hand, joined the Parisian club for a world record fee in the summer of 2017. He boasts a fantastic record since his arrival in the French capital. He has scored 118 goals and has provided 77 assists in 173 matches.

The Brazilian's future in the club remains uncertain as according to reports, the Ligue 1 side's hierarchy are considering selling the player in the summer.

Xavi Simons spoke about his experience of playing alongside PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v Gamba Osaka - Preseason Friendly

While playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar is a dream for many, it can often be a tough ask as well. Not many can match the wavelength that the superstars operate on. Xavi Simons recently spoke about his experience of playing alongside the duo at PSG, as he told MARCA:

“You have those players at the top and the desire is to play with them one day. Being and playing with the best in the world is very special for everyone. Now I played with them, but in another team.”

L/M Football @lmfootbalI



Messi - 46 G/A

Mbappé - 44 G/A

Neymar - 40 G/A

Haaland - 37 G/A

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford - 35 G/A



Leo Messi is turning 36 years old in a few months & still the very best 🤯 Players with MOST goal contributions in all competitions this season:Messi - 46 G/AMbappé - 44 G/ANeymar - 40 G/AHaaland - 37 G/A🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford - 35 G/ALeo Messi is turning 36 years old in a few months & still the very best 🤯 Players with MOST goal contributions in all competitions this season:🇦🇷 Messi - 46 G/A 🇫🇷 Mbappé - 44 G/A 🇧🇷 Neymar - 40 G/A🇳🇴 Haaland - 37 G/A🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rashford - 35 G/ALeo Messi is turning 36 years old in a few months & still the very best 🤯 https://t.co/XT1frMN3jx

Simons currently plays for Sutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven. He represented PSG in 11 matches.

Poll : 0 votes