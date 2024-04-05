“You cannot afford to do that” - Rio Ferdinand singles out Manchester United star for criticism after dramatic 4-3 loss to Chelsea

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand criticised Diogo Dalot after his mistake in their disappointing 4-3 defeat against Chelsea on Thursday, April 4.

The Blues hosted the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. They opened the scoring in the fourth minute via Conor Gallagher before Cole Palmer converted a penalty in the 19th minute. United, however, bounced back from a 2-0 deficit.

Alejandro Garnacho scored in the 34th minute before Bruno Fernandes restored parity five minutes later. They then took the lead in the 67th minute after Garnacho scored through a brilliant trivela cross from Antony. Manchester United appeared to have the win in their bag until the seventh minute of stoppage time.

However, Noni Madueke beat Diogo Dalot and ran into the box before the Portuguese fullback fouled him. The Blues received a penalty, which was calmly converted by Palmer.

Ferdinand criticised Dalot for giving away the penalty, saying on TNT Sports:

"The magnitude in the moment of the game you cannot afford to do that.”

It wasn't the end of United's disappointment, though. Some shambolic defending from them saw Palmer in acres of space at the edge of the box after a short corner. The Englishman's shot deflected off Scott McTominay into the goal to give Chelsea an exhilarating win. Palmer's 101st-minute goal also became the latest winning goal on record.

Manchester United's UCL hopes take another blow as Chelsea move into top half of the table

Coming into the clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Chelsea were 11th in the Premier League standings, eight points behind Manchester United in sixth. They are now five points behind having played a game less.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, couldn't benefit from Aston Villa (4th) and Tottenham Hotspur (5th) dropping points in the matchweek. While Villa lost 4-1 at Manchester City, Spurs drew 1-1 at West Ham United. Manchester United, however, are 11 points behind Villa, having played a game less and nine points behind Spurs with equal games.

The Red Devils will next face league leaders and rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7. Chelsea, meanwhile, will face bottom-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane later that day.

