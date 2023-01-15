"You ain't ever gonna shut my mouth... City can wait" - Manchester United legend Evra trolls Manchester City and Oasis after derby win

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra took to social media to mock Manchester City and former rock band Oasis following the Red Devils' 2-1 win in the derby.

Manchester United hosted Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14. Having lost 6-3 at Etihad Stadium earlier this season, they went into the match looking to exact revenge over their neighbors.

Following a goalless first half, the Cityzens took the lead through Jack Grealish at the one-hour mark. However, goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the space of just four minutes saw the hosts claim the three points.

Saturday's win saw the Red Devils reduce their gap with Manchester City in the Premier League table to just a point. It is worth noting that it was also their first victory over Pep Guardiola's side in four matches.

The result convinced many Manchester United fans that the club is on its way back up under Erik ten Hag. Evra, who plied his trade at Old Trafford between 2006 and 2014, was among those who could not contain their excitement.

Evra took the opportunity to troll the Cityzens and Oasis stars, Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher. He posted a video of himself wearing a wig, mocking the former rock band, and singing a rewritten version of their song 'Don't Look Back in Anger' on his social media. The former Manchester United left-back can be heard singing:

"Don't look back in anger... You ain't ever gonna shut my mouth... Soo City can wait... They know it's too late, we're back on fire... Their soul slide away... But don't look back in anger... I heard you say."

Patrice Evra @Evra

You ain't ever gonna shut my mouth

Soo city can wait

They know its too late are we're back on fire

They're soul slide away

But don't look back in anger

I heard you say



#ManchesterDerby EVRASIS New Remix : Don't look back in angerYou ain't ever gonna shut my mouthSoo city can waitThey know its too late are we're back on fireThey're soul slide awayBut don't look back in angerI heard you say EVRASIS New Remix : Don't look back in anger 👋🎶 You ain't ever gonna shut my mouth Soo city can wait They know its too late are we're back on fire 🔥 They're soul slide away But don't look back in anger I heard you say 🎶#ManchesterDerby https://t.co/t2H4U7qzC9

Manchester United great Evra also sent a personal message to Manchester City fans Noel and Liam

After finishing the song, which he dubbed the Evrasis remix, the Frenchman sent a personal message to the Gallagher brothers. He explained that the parody was his late Christmas present to the Oasis stars. He said:

"Liam, if your brother Noel doesn't know what Noel means in French, tell him. Joyeux Noel [transl. Merry Christmas]. Sorry, this was my late Christmas present just for you. I mean Evrasis. I love this day."

This is not the first time Evra has had a go at the Gallagher brothers, especially Liam, who is known to be vocal, on social media. He notably pocked fun at the Oasis stars when Manchester City lost to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final in 2021.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes