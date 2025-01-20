"You ain't getting Isak" - Arsenal icon Perry Groves urges Arteta to sign 26-year-old forward he would take 'in a heartbeat' in January

Former Arsenal footballer Perry Groves has admitted that he would like to see the Gunners sign Victor Osimhen. Groves believes it would be best to target the Nigerian striker Newcastle United won't sell Alexander Isak.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Groves urged Arsenal should sign a forward in the ongoing January transfer window even if they were to pay over the top. He believes a top striker will help them challenge for the Premier League title and said:

"In a heartbeat. You’ve got Gyokeres, obviously, they’re talking about Isak… You ain’t going to get Isak because Newcastle have now had their bad result at the weekend, they’re still looking to get into the Champions League so you ain’t getting Isak. If it means you pay over the odds or even if you take a player on loan, any centre-forward at the top level… you would be licking your lips thinking you could make a massive difference to that Arsenal side."

He added that the Gunners should not shy away from paying a premium on getting the players needed and said:

"If they want to win the title, this is the time when you’ve got to go and buy probably two or three players. If you have to pay £20m over the top, £30m…"

Victor Osinhem was linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea last summer but a move did not materialize. The striker ultimately joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2024/25 season.

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal are looking to assign a forward this month

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are looking to sign a forward after the ACL injury to Gabriel Jesus. He said (via Metro):

"Yes, for sure. Because we lost two players, big players, Bukayo [Saka], who can be out for up to three months, that’s a long time, and Gabi, who is going to be out for a long, long, long time. We are going to try, for sure. We are actively looking at. I think we have lost two very, very important players, we have 14 players in the squad, and we play every three days. We will try but let’s see who we can get."

The Gunners are second in the Premier League table with 44 points, six behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand. They will next face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday, January 22, before taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, January 25.

