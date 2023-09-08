“You alien” – Argentine journalist reacts as Lionel Messi scores stunning free-kick to seal win over Ecuador

Millions across the world were left awestruck after Lionel Messi scored a superb free-kick to hand Argentina a 1-0 win over Ecuador in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday. Among them was Argentine journalist Julieta Navarro, who hailed Messi as an "alien" for his match-winning contribution.

Messi once again proved to be decisive for the world champions as they began their quest to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. The Inter Miami ace scored a brilliant free-kick in the 78th minute to settle the tie and hand his side maximum points at home.

After the game, Messi posted a series of photos on his Instagram and thanked the fans for their support.

"A very valuable win to start this new path!. Thank you all for the support once again!!! This is a great way to go! #VamosArgentina," Messi captioned the post.

The post quickly went viral, generating millions of likes and thousands of comments from fans. One of those comments was from journalist Navarro, who takes every opportunity to talk about her love for Messi. She referred to him as an alien, adding that he had made the country happy once more.

"You're an alien Leo! I love you! We love you! You made us happy again!!!" Navarro wrote.

With the match seemingly heading for a barren draw, captain Messi stepped up in dramatic fashion to net the winner. The goal made him the joint-top scorer in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifying history, equaling Luis Suarez's record (29). He now has 104 goals in 176 games for Argentina.

Also, the match was the eighth consecutive one in which Lionel Messi has scored for La Albiceleste, a run that spans back to the World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi continues to perform at the highest level for club and country

When Lionel Messi was nearing the end of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract, it was revealed that the Argentine wanted to stay in Europe as his first option. This was because he wanted to continue playing at the highest level and believed it would not be possible elsewhere.

Expand Tweet

Messi reportedly intends to play at the Copa America next year, and going by his performances for Argentina and Inter Miami, he will be able to. He has scored 11 goals for Inter Miami since joining in July, guiding them to a Leagues Cup triumph.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been decisive for his country, with goals in his last eight appearances. This makes it his longest international goalscoring streak since making his debut for his country. After years of being maligned by his countrymen, Lionel Messi is finally receiving their complete respect and love for his efforts.