“You already know that we know how to perform miracles” - Barcelona vice-president offers opinion on Lionel Messi return

It is no longer a secret that Barcelona are eyeing a possible return of Lionel Messi to the Camp Nou at the end of the current campaign. Blaugrana vice-president Eduard Romeu has further fueled the rumors by saying that the club will perform "miracles" to seal the Argentine's return if they consider it appropriate.

Lionel Messi has entered the new season in fantastic form, recording an impressive eight goals and as many assists for PSG in 13 appearances across all competitions. The Parisians are happy with the playmaker's spell in Paris and are looking to retain him, but Barcelona's interest poses a serious problem for their chances.

Speaking on the possibility of Messi returning to Camp Nou, Romeu insisted that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will always have the club's doors open (via Diario Sport).

“If the club considers it appropriate, we will get to work to meet the objective. That said, the president has already said that Leo is a Barça asset and he will always have the club’s doors open. You already know that we know how to perform miracles."

Barcelona are looking to sign the Argentine as a free agent after his contract with PSG expires at the end of the season. Although it would be on a free transfer, the Catalan giants would still need to find a way to meet the player's gargantuan wages.

Commenting on the subject during an earlier interview with El Mati de Catalunya Radio last month, Romeu declared that the move would be economically viable:

"It would be possible financially because if he returned it would be as a free agent. But it's a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn't correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable. Although I don't have it in the budget."

“He is an icon of the club. This will always be his home, but it will be a technical decision [if he returns].”

Lionel Messi in no rush to make decision on his future amid Barcelona interest

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina against Jamaica.

According to The Sun, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will take his time before making a decision on his future despite interest from Barcelona and PSG. It is believed that he won't make up his decision until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup concludes in December.

Lionel Messi and Argentina have been drawn in Group C, alongside Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland. They will play their opening game against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium on November 22.

