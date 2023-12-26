"You were already my person but here’s to the future" - Chelsea star Millie Bright confirms engagement as she shows off ring on Instagram

Chelsea Women and England defender Millie Bright has a piece of exciting news on Instagram after she got engaged to her partner Levi Crew.

Bright posted pictures with her long-time partner Crew, who is a performance coach, personal trainer and nutritionist from America, on holidays in Mauritius. The 30-year-old defender sported an engagement ring in the pictures, and she shared her excitement at getting engaged to him during the Christmas break.

"Little did I think this would be the most beautiful Christmas in my entire life…

"I said YES after the shock had settled and Levi reminded me yes or no.

"You was already my person but here’s to the future bubba. I love you."

Known as one of the most imposing defenders in the women's game, Bright was part of the shake-up at her club this year. As Reece James was made captain of the men's team, she was made captain of the hugely successful women's team.

Bright features heavily on the Instagram page of her personal trainer partner, as he often makes posts involving her. He worked with her ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this year, where she helped England to a second-place finish.

The experienced defender is currently out of action with a knee injury, which she picked up while playing for the Blues in November. She has played 252 games in Chelsea since joining in 2014 and has won 14 major honours there.

Chelsea Women flying while men struggle

At Chelsea, the discrepancy between the conditions of the men's and women's teams is hugely significant. While the men are languishing in 10th place midway through the campaign, the women are sitting atop the WSL standings.

In the days of the Roman Abramovich era, Chelsea's men were among the most fearsome in Europe due to their quality and winning mentality. These days, the role has been switched to their women's team, which has won four successive league titles now.

While Mauricio Pochettino is on a hot seat at Stamford Bridge, the opposite is the case for women's manager Emma Hayes. The English manager is set to leave the club at the end of the season to take on the manager's role with the USWNT,

As Chelsea's men are rebuilding and trying to find success from somewhere, their women are dominant and winning on all fronts. When Hayes leaves the club, they have the tools to continue to dominate.