"You also have to be lucky" - Lukas Podolski names 6 teams that could win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lukas Podolski is one of the finest German footballers of his generation and is still going strong at the age of 36 for Ekstraklasa club Górnik Zabrze. 'Poldi,' as he's fondly referred to, was inducted as a Bundesliga legend earlier today, having represented FC Koln and Bayern Munich during his glittering stint in the German top-flight.

In a press conference conducted by the Bundesliga, the 2014 World Cup winner was officially inducted as a Bundesliga legend, after which he addressed media personnel from across the world.

Podolski is no stranger to the FIFA World Cup, having won the competition with Germany in 2014. The left-footed attacker represented his country across seven major tournaments and was named Young Player of the Tournament at the 2006 World Cup ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With another World Cup around the corner, Podolski was asked by Sportskeeda to name his favorites to win the prize in Qatar. Although he didn't name just one team, he spoke at length about Germany's chances and hoped they'd perform better than what was the case in 2018.

"It's difficult - a lot of countries can be regarded as favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. I hope Germany can get it again but I think it would be difficult because they are not 100% ready. But let's see, maybe with a bit of luck, we can get it.

"We have teams like France, England, Belgium and of course, South American teams like Brazil and Argentina have looked strong in qualification. The World Cup is always interesting to watch - you can choose favorites before, but you also have to be lucky with the draw and other situations.

"I support Germany and I hope they will play a good tournament, unlike the last time when we were out in the group stages. I hope that doesn't happen again."

Podolski will undoubtedly go down as an all-time German great

With 130 caps to his name, Podolski is the third most capped player for the German national team and is also their third top scorer, with 49 goals to his name. He has represented clubs across Germany, England, Italy, Turkey, Japan and Poland in a career spanning nearly two decades and will be fondly remembered for his thunderous left-footed finishes when he eventually decides to call it quits.

For now, though, the newest member of the Bundesliga Legends Club is still going strong and is showing no signs of hanging up his boots.

