"You always focus on how you keep something together for a very long time" - Todd Boehly explains Chelsea's long contract policy

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has given his reasoning behind the club's unique contract policy. The American claimed that the idea was to keep talented players at the club for a long while to ensure guaranteed, prolonged success.

He said (via Nizaar Kinsella on Twitter):

"You have to accept it is a unique model but it is the way this market operates. I don’t see it as good or bad but I see it as the way the market operates. You always focus on how you keep something together for a very long time and that’s an option you are trying to cultivate. How do you do that? You identify younger portfolio of players to be consistent and reliable for a long period of time and that’s an option that’s valuable."

Speaking about the financial side of things, he added:

"When you think of the contracts here; a seven-year contract is really a five-year contract as 90 percent of the time you have to make a decision or shoot yourself in the foot [with a player trying to run down his contract]. You either agree terms, or shoot yourself in the foot, or agree there are greener pastures out there.

"Therefore, that’s the reality of the model and you have to agree that. Not only did you amortise that was a nice side benefit but also build a team that stays together. When you read about the teams down the year is that they are led by superstar captains down the year and it is about how you find the superstar market."

The likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson are among many of the beneficiaries of Chelsea's policy to hand deals in the range of seven years. Both players' contracts expire in 2033.

With the club's transfer ideology keen on identifying youngsters and not signing players with much experience, it remains to be seen how effective it can be.

Chelsea identify Serie A star as next possible goalkeeper: Reports

Carnesecchi could be on the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi. According to TBR Football's Graeme Bailey, the Blues are looking to improve their options between the sticks and the 24-year-old has emerged as a candidate.

Carnesecchi has been the primary option between the sticks for Gian Piero Gasperini's high-flying side, who are competing for the Serie A title. He has made 33 appearances across all competitions, helping keep 13 clean sheets.

It represents yet another possible addition to Chelsea's long list of goalkeeping options. Robert Sanchez's disappointing outings saw him lose his starting place to Filip Jorgensen, who could still seize his spot for the future.

