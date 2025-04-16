"You have always got to show ambition" - Pundit names 'biggest mistake' Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made this season

Former player Nigel Reo-Coker believes Enzo Maresca downplaying Chelsea's title ambitions when they appeared to be in the Premier League title race is what has come back to haunt the club. The Blues are sixth on the league table, with 54 points after 32 matches.

Ad

When the 2024-25 season began, Maresca, who had just taken over the managerial reins at Chelsea, got off to a slow start. However, as the season progressed, they began to get into their groove.

Between October 27 and December 22 last year, the Blues were on a nine-game unbeaten streak (six wins and three draws). During this period, whenever Maresca was asked if they were in the Premier League title race, he said they were not ready and consistently played down their chances of winning the league.

Ad

Trending

Since losing 2-1 to Fulham on Boxing Day, things have gone on a downward spiral for Chelsea, as they have struggled in the attack and the defensive third. For Reo-Coker, Maresca’s public reluctance to label his team as title contenders is responsible for their momentum getting derailed.

The former midfielder said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s 'Football Daily' podcast:

"Whether you are a manager or not, you have always got to show ambition, so the biggest mistake he made was when they were on that great run and he tried to say they weren't in the title race. From then on, it has started to slowly go wrong for them."

Ad

He added:

"It's not good for Maresca and it's almost like he's talking himself out of Stamford Bridge because of the response he is getting from fans. You have to be ambitious when you've spent that much, when you have those young players and when you are managing Chelsea. That club is built around winning because of the success they have had in recent history. You are expected to finish in the top four."

Ad

Ex-Premier League striker Clinton Morrison says Enzo Maresca’s ridiculous decisions will cost Chelsea the Champions League spots

In the same podcast, Clinton Morrison claimed that the Blues will miss out on next season’s Champions League due to Maresca’s decision-making. The Blues have won just five of their last 16 league games and are now on the verge of not qualifying for Europe’s premier football competition following their 2-2 draw with Ipswich on Sunday (April 13).

Ad

Morrison told the BBC:

"He is making ridiculous decisions. His decision making is not right and five wins in 16 league games is nowhere near good enough. Chelsea will fall out of the Champions League spots because they don't have one easy game in the run-in."

The Blues' remaining league fixtures of the 2024-25 campaign are: Fulham [away], Everton [home], Liverpool [home], Newcastle [away], Manchester United [home], and Nottingham Forest [away].

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More